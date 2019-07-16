Swamp Digger
Über die Sendung

Als Swampdigger gehe ich jede Woche auf die Suche nach den rottenden Wurzeln der Musik, wühle tief im Schlamm und grabe nach Perlen im Sumpf. Finden will ich ausgegrenzte Musik, die im Mainstream untergegangen ist. Von unpatriotischem Folk, konfessionslosem Gospel und schwarzem Whitetrash Country über blutroten Bluegrass bis hin zu Regenbogen Rock n‘ Roll – sprich die Volksmusik der letzten 100 Jahre. Aber wo fängt Folk an, und wo hört Volk auf? Braucht traditionelle Musik auch traditionelle Werte? Und wer bestimmt den Preis für Musik? Mit diesen Fragen werde ich mich beim Präsentieren neuer Interpretationen traditioneller Musik alle zwei Wochen beschäftigen. Die Sendungen sollen dazu mit Gästen für Livesessions, Interviews und Diskussionen bereichert werden. Volksmusik ist einfache Musik von freien Künstlern, für alle zugänglich. Musik von der Strasse, aus der Garage, aus dem Sumpf.

Links
Sendungsmachende
Mitchu Bogo
Nächste Sendungen
  • Di, 23.7., 16:00 - 17:00
  • Di, 30.7., 16:00 - 17:00
  • Di, 6.8., 16:00 - 17:00
  • Di, 13.8., 16:00 - 17:00
  • Di, 20.8., 16:00 - 17:00
  • Di, 27.8., 16:00 - 17:00
  • Di, 3.9., 16:00 - 17:00
  • Di, 10.9., 16:00 - 17:00
  • Di, 17.9., 16:00 - 17:00
  • Di, 24.9., 16:00 - 17:00
Sendungsportrait
Sendung

Swamp Digger

·

one-man-band of the week #100

the 100th One-Man-Band of the Week!

Menic, 16:00 live @ RABE

 

the comlete list:

  1. Mr. Marcaille
  2. Trixie Trainwreck
  3. Morgan O’Kaine
  4. Vurro
  5. Joe Buck Yourself
  6. The Dad Horse Experiens
  7. William Elliott Whitmore
  8. 5’Nizza
  9. Reverend Deadeye
  10. Scott H Biram
  11. Bang Bang Band Girl
  12. Hasil Adkins
  13. Low Ranger
  14. The Blues Against Youth
  15. Dead Cat Stimpy
  16. Hollowbelly
  17. Dylan Walshe
  18. John Schooley
  19. King Automatic
  20. Mikey Classic
  21. Christy Moore
  22. Bob Log III
  23. Becky Lee & the Drunk Foot
  24. Delaney Davidson
  25. Reverend Beat Man
  26. Bloodshot Bill
  27. Belly Hole Freak
  28. The Homeless Gospel Choir
  29. Hipbone Slim
  30. Seasick Steve
  31. Dead Elvis & His One Man Grave
  32. Molly Gene
  33. Leadfoot Tea
  34. Lonesome Lester T. Raww
  35. Gipsy Rufina
  36. Mike Snowden
  37. Chicken Diamond
  38. John Moreland
  39. Ronaldo Bruno
  40. Hombre Lobo
  41. Billy Joe
  42. Yok Quetschenpaua
  43. Tong Tied Twin
  44. Eric Royer
  45. Juzzie Smith
  46. Cello Inferne
  47. Leonhardt
  48. Joseph Huber
  49. Brushs One String
  50. Scott McDougall
  51. Katie Bulley
  52. Possessed by Paul James
  53. Scott Dunbar
  54. Tall Tall Trees
  55. DC Snackebuster
  56. Denis McGee
  57. Ben Prestage
  58. Andy Dale Petty
  59. Eliana
  60. Grant Sabin
  61. Abner Jay
  62. Fred Raspail
  63. Eliza Rickman
  64. The Brockeoffs
  65. Son of Dave
  66. Lone Wolf
  67. Slur
  68. Extreme Blues Dog
  69. Mysterious Asthmatic Avenger
  70. Jeff Coal
  71. The Fabulous Gogo Boy from Alabama
  72. Tumba Swing
  73. The Fly & His One Man Garbage
  74. Mr. Deadly
  75. Urban Junior
  76. O Lendario Cherobilly Man
  77. Lou Shields
  78. Sonny Mat D
  79. Wild Raccoon
  80. One Horse Band
  81. Barnum One Man Show
  82. One Man 100% Bluez
  83. Matt Heckler
  84. Alex Crankshaft Larson
  85. Dani Dorchin
  86. Fireball Grant
  87. Edith Crash
  88. Sid the Dig Digger
  89. Beans on Toast
  90. Col. Patson
  91. Homem Banda Banjo
  92. Bror Gunnar Jansson
  93. Marceal van Rapalje
  94. T. Nile
  95. Shakey Graves
  96. Dave Harris
  97. Yattie Westfield
  98. Mark Sultan (BBQ-OMB)
  99. Hillary Klug
  100. Menic