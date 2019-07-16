one-man-band of the week #100

the 100th One-Man-Band of the Week!
Menic, 16:00 live @ RABE
the comlete list:
- Mr. Marcaille
- Trixie Trainwreck
- Morgan O’Kaine
- Vurro
- Joe Buck Yourself
- The Dad Horse Experiens
- William Elliott Whitmore
- 5’Nizza
- Reverend Deadeye
- Scott H Biram
- Bang Bang Band Girl
- Hasil Adkins
- Low Ranger
- The Blues Against Youth
- Dead Cat Stimpy
- Hollowbelly
- Dylan Walshe
- John Schooley
- King Automatic
- Mikey Classic
- Christy Moore
- Bob Log III
- Becky Lee & the Drunk Foot
- Delaney Davidson
- Reverend Beat Man
- Bloodshot Bill
- Belly Hole Freak
- The Homeless Gospel Choir
- Hipbone Slim
- Seasick Steve
- Dead Elvis & His One Man Grave
- Molly Gene
- Leadfoot Tea
- Lonesome Lester T. Raww
- Gipsy Rufina
- Mike Snowden
- Chicken Diamond
- John Moreland
- Ronaldo Bruno
- Hombre Lobo
- Billy Joe
- Yok Quetschenpaua
- Tong Tied Twin
- Eric Royer
- Juzzie Smith
- Cello Inferne
- Leonhardt
- Joseph Huber
- Brushs One String
- Scott McDougall
- Katie Bulley
- Possessed by Paul James
- Scott Dunbar
- Tall Tall Trees
- DC Snackebuster
- Denis McGee
- Ben Prestage
- Andy Dale Petty
- Eliana
- Grant Sabin
- Abner Jay
- Fred Raspail
- Eliza Rickman
- The Brockeoffs
- Son of Dave
- Lone Wolf
- Slur
- Extreme Blues Dog
- Mysterious Asthmatic Avenger
- Jeff Coal
- The Fabulous Gogo Boy from Alabama
- Tumba Swing
- The Fly & His One Man Garbage
- Mr. Deadly
- Urban Junior
- O Lendario Cherobilly Man
- Lou Shields
- Sonny Mat D
- Wild Raccoon
- One Horse Band
- Barnum One Man Show
- One Man 100% Bluez
- Matt Heckler
- Alex Crankshaft Larson
- Dani Dorchin
- Fireball Grant
- Edith Crash
- Sid the Dig Digger
- Beans on Toast
- Col. Patson
- Homem Banda Banjo
- Bror Gunnar Jansson
- Marceal van Rapalje
- T. Nile
- Shakey Graves
- Dave Harris
- Yattie Westfield
- Mark Sultan (BBQ-OMB)
- Hillary Klug
- Menic