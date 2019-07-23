143 Sendung Gespielte Lieder 23.Juli 2019,
Let`s Rock mit neue Songs….
01 Adam Green – Friends of Mine(2003 )
02 Adam Green – Freeze My Love(2019)
03 Balthazar – Fever(2019)
04 Balthazar – Wrong Vibration(2019)
05 Mellowtone – Someone(2016)
06 Mellowtone – Hurt from Trust(2019)
07 CURSE OF LONO – Blackout Fever(2019)
08 CURSE OF LONO – I’d Start A War For You(2019)
09 The Black Keys – Eagle Birds(2019)
10 The Black Keys – Fire Walk With Me(2019)
11 The Mystery Lights – Too Much Tension(2019)
12 Two Feet – Had Some Drinks(2017)
13 Two Feet – Love Is A Bitch(2017)
14 Sonic Youth – Superstar(1994)
15 Kurt Vile – Loading Zones(2018)
16 AfroCubism – Jarabi(2010)
Abbazappa`s playlist….
