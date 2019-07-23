Abbazappa`s playlist….

143 Sendung Gespielte Lieder 23.Juli 2019,

Let`s Rock mit neue Songs….

01 Adam Green – Friends of Mine(2003 )

02 Adam Green – Freeze My Love(2019)

03 Balthazar – Fever(2019)

04 Balthazar – Wrong Vibration(2019)

05 Mellowtone – Someone(2016)

06 Mellowtone – Hurt from Trust(2019)

07 CURSE OF LONO – Blackout Fever(2019)

08 CURSE OF LONO – I’d Start A War For You(2019)

09 The Black Keys – Eagle Birds(2019)

10 The Black Keys – Fire Walk With Me(2019)

11 The Mystery Lights – Too Much Tension(2019)

12 Two Feet – Had Some Drinks(2017)

13 Two Feet – Love Is A Bitch(2017)

14 Sonic Youth – Superstar(1994)

15 Kurt Vile – Loading Zones(2018)

16 AfroCubism – Jarabi(2010)