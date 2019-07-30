Heute Dienstagmorgen mit Donnschtigs-Stimme. Nädle am Mikrofon und an den Reglern.
- Deine Eltern – Es ist Dienstag, Junge
- Buttering Trio – Love in Music
- Wu-Lu & Ego Ella May – Legend
- Menahan Street Band – Make The Road By Walking
- Timber Timbre – Grifting
- Angie McMahon – Slow Mover
- Charlotte Dos Santos – It’s Over Baby
- GODTET feat. Mariam Sawires – Oubladi
- Little Simz feat. Cleo Sol – Selfish
- The Freedom Affair – Rise Up
- The Echocentrics feat. Tita Lima – O Sol
- One Million Dollars – Four Easy Steps
- Reginald Omas Mamode IV – In Search of Balance
- Raphael Saadiq – 100 Yard Dash
- Alabama Shakes – I Found You
- Willie Mitchell – Black Fox
- Monophonics – Holding Back Your Love
- Belleruche – Anything You Want (Not That)
- Ikebe Shakedown – Unqualified
- Yazmin Lacey – 90 Degrees
- Solange – Stay Flo
- Anderson Paak – Get Em Up
- Moses Boyd feat. Terri Walker – Waiting on the Night Bus
- Alfa Mist – Keep On
- Leifur James – Mumma Don’t Tell
- Nicole Willis & UMO Jazz Orchestra – Still Got a Way to Fall
- Y’Akoto – I Will Go Down
- Nubiyan Twist – Straight Lines
- The Mauskovic Dance Band – Late Night People
- Bastien Keb – Pick Up
- Wayne Snow – Under the Moon
- Claude Fontaine – Cry For Another
- Billie Eilish – Bad Guy (RaBe Festivalsommer – Zürich Openair)
- El Michels Affair – Snakes
- Penny & The Quarters – You & Me
- Nai Palm – Crossfire / Into You