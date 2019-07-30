LongPlay
auf Sendung
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit der Moderatorin Nädlä Radi.

Links
Sendungsmachende
Nadja Radi
Nächste Sendungen
  • Do, 8.8., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Do, 15.8., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Do, 22.8., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Do, 29.8., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Do, 5.9., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Do, 12.9., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Do, 19.9., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Do, 26.9., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Do, 3.10., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Do, 10.10., 8:00 - 11:00
Sendungsportrait
Sendung

Der Morgen Donnerstag

·

Es ist Dienstag, Junge

Heute Dienstagmorgen mit Donnschtigs-Stimme. Nädle am Mikrofon und an den Reglern.

 

 

 

 

  • Deine Eltern – Es ist Dienstag, Junge
  • Buttering Trio – Love in Music
  • Wu-Lu & Ego Ella May – Legend
  • Menahan Street Band – Make The Road By Walking
  • Timber Timbre – Grifting
  • Angie McMahon – Slow Mover
  • Charlotte Dos Santos – It’s Over Baby
  • GODTET feat. Mariam Sawires – Oubladi
  • Little Simz feat. Cleo Sol – Selfish
  • The Freedom Affair – Rise Up
  • The Echocentrics feat. Tita Lima – O Sol
  • One Million Dollars – Four Easy Steps
  • Reginald  Omas Mamode IV – In Search of Balance
  • Raphael Saadiq – 100 Yard Dash
  • Alabama Shakes – I Found You
  • Willie Mitchell – Black Fox
  • Monophonics – Holding Back Your Love
  • Belleruche – Anything You Want  (Not That)
  • Ikebe Shakedown – Unqualified
  • Yazmin Lacey – 90 Degrees
  • Solange – Stay Flo
  • Anderson Paak – Get Em Up
  • Moses Boyd feat. Terri Walker – Waiting on the Night Bus
  • Alfa Mist – Keep On
  • Leifur James – Mumma Don’t Tell
  • Nicole Willis & UMO Jazz Orchestra – Still Got a Way to Fall
  • Y’Akoto – I Will Go Down
  • Nubiyan Twist – Straight Lines
  • The Mauskovic Dance Band – Late Night People
  • Bastien Keb – Pick Up
  • Wayne Snow – Under the Moon
  • Claude Fontaine – Cry For Another
  • Billie Eilish – Bad Guy (RaBe Festivalsommer – Zürich Openair)
  • El Michels Affair – Snakes
  • Penny & The Quarters – You & Me
  • Nai Palm – Crossfire / Into You

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

·

Die aktuelle Donnerstagmorgen-Playlist

Jeden Donnerstagmorgen liefert "normalerweise" Nadja zwischen 08:00-11:00 Uhr eine vorzügliche Auswahl an Tracks, die das Herz bewegen, zum Tanzen motivieren oder einfach im Hintergrund aus den Federn locken. Heute nicht! Heute einmal als würdiger Stellvertreter im Einsatz ist der gute Bäschtu vom Radiesli. Er hat sich die Mühe gegeben, drei ganze Stunden lang euch mit Schweizer Musik einzudecken. Aber schaut selbst:

  1. Giles, Giles & Fripp - Thursday Morning
    2. ... >