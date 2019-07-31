Klangbecken
Livestream - Radio Bern
AbbAZappA
Über die Sendung

It’s Time for you… Du bist ein Musikfreak und hörst gerne guten Sound. Dann schalt dein Radio ein, hör „AbbAZappA“ und entdecke gute Musik von Blues, Beat, Rock über Pop, Soul, R’n’B, Folk und vieles mehr. Musik die du noch nie, oder schon lange nicht mehr gehört hast. Du erfährst dabei auch Anekdoten und Randinformationen zu den KünstlerInnen. Die Sendungen behandeln nicht ein einzelnes Thema, sondern bringen dir einen bunten Mix Musikgeschichte näher.

Vergiss für einen Moment den Alltag und sing mit, wenn deine Hammersongs gespielt werden. Radio Bern RaBe bringts! „AbbAZappA“… das ist genau deine Musiksendung, die nicht nur bei AbbA anfängt und bei ZappA (Frank) auch nicht aufhört.

Gotta be good! Die Welt der Musik zum an- und reinhören – moderiert von Hans Mayer.

Let the Music play! Jeden zweiten Dienstag von 20 bis 21 Uhr… yeah!

Sendungsmachende
Hans Mayer
Nächste Sendungen
  • Di, 6.8., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 20.8., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 3.9., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 17.9., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 1.10., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 15.10., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 29.10., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 12.11., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 26.11., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 10.12., 20:00 - 21:00
Sendungsportrait
Sendung

AbbAZappA

·

Lieder Sommer radio 31 juli 2019

Sommer Radio 31.07.2019 Sound Collagen aus Afrobeat / Funk/ Soul / Hip Hop / Jazz/ Electronic / Art / Indie / Rock / Pop / Post Punk / Folk / World / Country / Experimental / Dub / Synthpop / Disco / Deep / House / New Wave /Worldbeat / Dub / Ambient / Downtempo / Cumbia /Psychedelic

01 Flo Morrissey and Matthew E. White – Everybody Loves the Sunshine(2017)
02 Kognitif – Yeah Yeah Yeah(2016)
03 Paul McCartney – Check My Machine(1980)
04 Bobby Womack – Communication(1971)
05 Stereo MC s – Connected(2001)
06 Stevie Wonder – Every Time I See You I Go Wild(1967)
07 Jean Knight – Mr. Big Stuff (1971)
08 Tom Tom Club – Genius of Love(1981)
09 The B-52 s Private Idaho(1980)
10 Talking Heads – Once in a Lifetime
11 VIDEOTAPEMUSIC – Hong Kong Night View(2018)
12 Gerry Read – It’ll all be over (DJ Koze Remix 2019)