Lieder Sommer radio 31 juli 2019

Sommer Radio 31.07.2019 Sound Collagen aus Afrobeat / Funk/ Soul / Hip Hop / Jazz/ Electronic / Art / Indie / Rock / Pop / Post Punk / Folk / World / Country / Experimental / Dub / Synthpop / Disco / Deep / House / New Wave /Worldbeat / Dub / Ambient / Downtempo / Cumbia /Psychedelic

01 Flo Morrissey and Matthew E. White – Everybody Loves the Sunshine(2017)

02 Kognitif – Yeah Yeah Yeah(2016)

03 Paul McCartney – Check My Machine(1980)

04 Bobby Womack – Communication(1971)

05 Stereo MC s – Connected(2001)

06 Stevie Wonder – Every Time I See You I Go Wild(1967)

07 Jean Knight – Mr. Big Stuff (1971)

08 Tom Tom Club – Genius of Love(1981)

09 The B-52 s Private Idaho(1980)

10 Talking Heads – Once in a Lifetime

11 VIDEOTAPEMUSIC – Hong Kong Night View(2018)

12 Gerry Read – It’ll all be over (DJ Koze Remix 2019)