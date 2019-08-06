der Morgen
Über die Sendung

Seit mehr als 500 Jahren sind die Adern Lateinamerikas geöffnet und das erklärt, warum Europa heute reich und Lateinamerika arm ist.

Las Venas Abiertas („Die offenen Adern Lateinamerikas“ E. Galeano) ist keine neue Musiksendung auf Radio RaBe, sondern Lärm und brutale Entladungen voller Verzerrungen, Geschwindigkeit und Schreie. Schreie, die die Apokalypse ankündigen und die Schrecken von Krieg, Elend, Ungleichheit und diesem System anklagen.

Wir spielen Stücke ab Mitte der 1970er Jahre bis heute, von Crust, Punk und HC über Metal zu Grindcore und Powerviolence. Es gibt Bands aus der ganzen Welt und in allen Sprachen zu hören. Jeweils am Mittwoch alle 14 Tage um 20 Uhr.

Es ist mehr als 30 Jahre her, dass ich zum ersten Mal Punk und Metal gehört habe und jetzt möchte ich das teilen.

Sommerradio mit Noise Music

Ausgabe für Sommerradio vom 5. August mit den Ursprüngen der Noise Music.

Tracklist:

  1. John Cage – Rozart Mix (1965)
  2. Édouard-Léon Scott de Martinville – Au Clair De La Lune (1860)
  3. Luigi Russolo and Antonio Russolo – Corale (1921)
  4. Dziga Vertov – Radio Pravda (1930)
  5. Johanna M. Beyer – Music Of The Spheres (1938)
  6. Halim El-Dabh – Wire Recorder Piece (1944)
  7. Vladimir Ussachevsky and Otto Luening – Incantation For Tape (1953)
  8. Else Marie Pade – Syv Cirkler (1958)
  9. Beatriz Ferreyra – Demeures Aquatiques (1967)
  10. Henry Cowell – The Banshee (1925)

In der zukunft werden wir eine 2. ausgabe moderieren, mit aktuelle Noise Music…

Ausdruck des Schmerzes

  Ausgabe von 26. Juni mit L.A. Grindcore/Powerviolence, Noise-Agenda mit 1-a-Grind, und ein paar neue Veröffentlichungen von Warcollapse, und Hässig ... >