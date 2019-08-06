Sommerradio mit Noise Music

Ausgabe für Sommerradio vom 5. August mit den Ursprüngen der Noise Music.
Tracklist:
- John Cage – Rozart Mix (1965)
- Édouard-Léon Scott de Martinville – Au Clair De La Lune (1860)
- Luigi Russolo and Antonio Russolo – Corale (1921)
- Dziga Vertov – Radio Pravda (1930)
- Johanna M. Beyer – Music Of The Spheres (1938)
- Halim El-Dabh – Wire Recorder Piece (1944)
- Vladimir Ussachevsky and Otto Luening – Incantation For Tape (1953)
- Else Marie Pade – Syv Cirkler (1958)
- Beatriz Ferreyra – Demeures Aquatiques (1967)
- Henry Cowell – The Banshee (1925)
In der zukunft werden wir eine 2. ausgabe moderieren, mit aktuelle Noise Music…