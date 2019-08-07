Klangbecken
Rush Hill Road - The Orb, Hollie Cook
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Maisch!

Links
Sendungsmachende
Melissa L'Eplattenier
Maisch Gosteli
Nächste Sendungen
  • Di, 13.8., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 20.8., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 27.8., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 3.9., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 10.9., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 17.9., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 24.9., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 1.10., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 8.10., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 15.10., 8:00 - 11:00
Sendung

Der Dienstag Morgen

·

Friendly takeover bei dieser hottesten moriningshow

Freindly takeover it is…..Dienstag Morgen mal am Mittwoch….stessa cosa: amore per la musica!

Artist / Trak

Jun Miyake – Lillies of the Valley

Plantasia – Mort Garson

Les 12 Travaux D’Asterix: Obelix Samba – Gerard Calvi

Derya Yildirim & Group Simsek – 3,2,2,3

Altin Gün – Goca Dünya

Voilaaa & Pat Kalla – On te l’avait dit

Archie Bell & the Drells – Tighten Up

Mavis John – Use My Body

Nu Guinea – A Voce E Napule

Erobique – Urlaub in Italien

Goldroger – Unter Nelken

J Dilla – Don’t Cry

Mos Def – UMI says

Gangsters – Strung out on the boogie

Whitney Houston – Million Dollar Bill

Ponderosa Twins Plus One – Bound

Lance Ferguson feat. Kylie Auldist – 2+1

Tommy Genesis – I’m Yours

Tierra Whack – Unemployed

Gifted Gab – Don’t push me

Kaiit – Miss Shiney

Young Fathers – Shame

Tshegue – Munapunto

KOKOKO! – Kitoko

Dj Call Me – Marry Me

Pablo Lubadika – Nazali cool

Brothers Of Peace – Zabalaza

DAF – Als wär’s das letzte mal

J&L Defer – Hard Fiction Road

Hamilton Leithauser – A 1000 Times

Mystic Brew _ Something More Than Dream

Kikagaku Moyo – Dripping Sun

Sun Cousto – Ufo

The Trinikas – Remember Me

Black Pumas – Colours

Light Of The World – Time

Genesis Owusu – WUTD

·

Playlist 6.8.19

Artist - Trak Omni Selassi - Ex Voto HOWALD – Clank Tommy Lobo – Honda Imarhan – Imarhan Karl Hector & The Malcouns – Kingdom of D'mt Ella ... >

·

Playlist 2.7.19

Artist / Track / Release, Album / Lable, DIstributer / Year Renaissance / Can You Understand / Ashes Are Burning / Sovereign / 1973 The Yarbirds / For ... >

·

Playlist 18.6.19

Track / Artist / Album, Release / Lable / Year Summer Nights / Lonnie Liston Smith And The Cosmic Echoes / Visions Of A New World / Flying Dutchman / ... >

·

Playlist 28.5.19

Artist / Track / Album, Release / Lable, Distributer / Year Ladi6 / Royal Blue (Sensible J,Silent Jay und Roland Fisher Remix) / Nightmares on Wax - Back To ... >

·

Playlist 7.5.19

Artist / Song / Album, Release / Label / Year Mark Barott / The Pathways Of Our Lives / Single / International Feel Recordings / 2017 Bia Ferreira / Miss ... >

·

Playlist 30.4.19

Artist / Track / Album, Release / Lable / Year Don Cherry / Brown Rice / Brown Rice / EMI / 1975 Sarah Webster Fabio / Boss Soul: 12 Poems / Folksways ... >

·

Playlist 23.4.19

Track / Artist / Album, Release / Lable, Distributer / Year Kan Sano / Everybody Loves The Sunshine / 7" / Razor N Tape / 2013 Shuggie Otis / Aht Uh Mi ... >

·

Playlist 16.4.19

Track / Artist / Album, Release / Lable,Distributer / Year Tedium / Arrangement / Single / ??? Cold Vein / The Pro-Teens / Single / Collage of Knowledge / ... >

·

Playlist 9.4.19

Artist / Track / Album / Lable / Year Vasco Rossi / Splendida Giornata (Eric Duncan Edit) / Anything Goes, Rollover Milano / 2018 Lucio Dalla/ La Signora ... >

·

Playlist 2.4.19

Some old gems....some new releases....some love and warmth...... Artist / Song / Album / Lable, Distributer / Year The O'Jays / Lovetrain / Back Stabbers ... >

·

Playlist 19.3.19

Artist /  Track / Release, Album / Lable, Distributer / Year Saun & Starr / Hot SHot / 7" / Daptone / 2014 Rare Silk / Storm / Original Release ... >