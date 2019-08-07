Friendly takeover bei dieser hottesten moriningshow

Freindly takeover it is…..Dienstag Morgen mal am Mittwoch….stessa cosa: amore per la musica!
Artist / Trak
Jun Miyake – Lillies of the Valley
Plantasia – Mort Garson
Les 12 Travaux D’Asterix: Obelix Samba – Gerard Calvi
Derya Yildirim & Group Simsek – 3,2,2,3
Altin Gün – Goca Dünya
Voilaaa & Pat Kalla – On te l’avait dit
Archie Bell & the Drells – Tighten Up
Mavis John – Use My Body
Nu Guinea – A Voce E Napule
Erobique – Urlaub in Italien
Goldroger – Unter Nelken
J Dilla – Don’t Cry
Mos Def – UMI says
Gangsters – Strung out on the boogie
Whitney Houston – Million Dollar Bill
Ponderosa Twins Plus One – Bound
Lance Ferguson feat. Kylie Auldist – 2+1
Tommy Genesis – I’m Yours
Tierra Whack – Unemployed
Gifted Gab – Don’t push me
Kaiit – Miss Shiney
Young Fathers – Shame
Tshegue – Munapunto
KOKOKO! – Kitoko
Dj Call Me – Marry Me
Pablo Lubadika – Nazali cool
Brothers Of Peace – Zabalaza
DAF – Als wär’s das letzte mal
J&L Defer – Hard Fiction Road
Hamilton Leithauser – A 1000 Times
Mystic Brew _ Something More Than Dream
Kikagaku Moyo – Dripping Sun
Sun Cousto – Ufo
The Trinikas – Remember Me
Black Pumas – Colours
Light Of The World – Time
Genesis Owusu – WUTD