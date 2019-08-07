Friendly takeover bei dieser hottesten moriningshow

Freindly takeover it is…..Dienstag Morgen mal am Mittwoch….stessa cosa: amore per la musica!

Artist / Trak

Jun Miyake – Lillies of the Valley

Plantasia – Mort Garson

Les 12 Travaux D’Asterix: Obelix Samba – Gerard Calvi

Derya Yildirim & Group Simsek – 3,2,2,3

Altin Gün – Goca Dünya

Voilaaa & Pat Kalla – On te l’avait dit

Archie Bell & the Drells – Tighten Up

Mavis John – Use My Body

Nu Guinea – A Voce E Napule

Erobique – Urlaub in Italien

Goldroger – Unter Nelken

J Dilla – Don’t Cry

Mos Def – UMI says

Gangsters – Strung out on the boogie

Whitney Houston – Million Dollar Bill

Ponderosa Twins Plus One – Bound

Lance Ferguson feat. Kylie Auldist – 2+1

Tommy Genesis – I’m Yours

Tierra Whack – Unemployed

Gifted Gab – Don’t push me

Kaiit – Miss Shiney

Young Fathers – Shame

Tshegue – Munapunto

KOKOKO! – Kitoko

Dj Call Me – Marry Me

Pablo Lubadika – Nazali cool

Brothers Of Peace – Zabalaza

DAF – Als wär’s das letzte mal

J&L Defer – Hard Fiction Road

Hamilton Leithauser – A 1000 Times

Mystic Brew _ Something More Than Dream

Kikagaku Moyo – Dripping Sun

Sun Cousto – Ufo

The Trinikas – Remember Me

Black Pumas – Colours

Light Of The World – Time

Genesis Owusu – WUTD