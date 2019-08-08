der Morgen
Über die Sendung

Seit mehr als 500 Jahren sind die Adern Lateinamerikas geöffnet und das erklärt, warum Europa heute reich und Lateinamerika arm ist.

Las Venas Abiertas („Die offenen Adern Lateinamerikas“ E. Galeano) ist keine neue Musiksendung auf Radio RaBe, sondern Lärm und brutale Entladungen voller Verzerrungen, Geschwindigkeit und Schreie. Schreie, die die Apokalypse ankündigen und die Schrecken von Krieg, Elend, Ungleichheit und diesem System anklagen.

Wir spielen Stücke ab Mitte der 1970er Jahre bis heute, von Crust, Punk und HC über Metal zu Grindcore und Powerviolence. Es gibt Bands aus der ganzen Welt und in allen Sprachen zu hören. Jeweils am Mittwoch alle 14 Tage um 20 Uhr.

Es ist mehr als 30 Jahre her, dass ich zum ersten Mal Punk und Metal gehört habe und jetzt möchte ich das teilen.

Sendungsmachende
Miguel Grazioso
Auf den Knien… im Elend!

 

Ausgabe von 7. August mit Lieder mit dem Stichwort „Elend“.

Tracklist:

  1. Pretty Little Flower – Reflection Of Misery
  2. The Afternoon Gentlemen – War On The Poor
  3. Yacøpsæ – Hunger + Elend
  4. Discomfort Of Existence – Starvation
  5. Bloody Phoenix – Confines Of Misery
  6. Warcollapse – Misery And Despair
  7. Deviated Instinct – Architect Of Misery
  8. Lautstürmer – Circle Of Misery
  9. No Parade – The Sin Of Poverty And The Vice Of Debt
  10. Wolfbrigade – On Your Knees… In Misery
  11. Skitsystem – Slaves To Misery
  12. Recharge – Zum Elend Gemacht
  13. Abuse – Still In Misery
  14. Warcorpse – Life In Misery
  15. Άπνοια – Υποταγή Στην Εξαθλίωση (Submission To Misery)
  16. Warcorpse – Life Is Still In Misery
  17. Piel y Huesos – Miseria
  18. Discum – Drowning In The Misery
  19. Nile – Age Of Famine
Ausdruck des Schmerzes

