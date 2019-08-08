Auf den Knien… im Elend!

Ausgabe von 7. August mit Lieder mit dem Stichwort „Elend“.
Tracklist:
- Pretty Little Flower – Reflection Of Misery
- The Afternoon Gentlemen – War On The Poor
- Yacøpsæ – Hunger + Elend
- Discomfort Of Existence – Starvation
- Bloody Phoenix – Confines Of Misery
- Warcollapse – Misery And Despair
- Deviated Instinct – Architect Of Misery
- Lautstürmer – Circle Of Misery
- No Parade – The Sin Of Poverty And The Vice Of Debt
- Wolfbrigade – On Your Knees… In Misery
- Skitsystem – Slaves To Misery
- Recharge – Zum Elend Gemacht
- Abuse – Still In Misery
- Warcorpse – Life In Misery
- Άπνοια – Υποταγή Στην Εξαθλίωση (Submission To Misery)
- Warcorpse – Life Is Still In Misery
- Piel y Huesos – Miseria
- Discum – Drowning In The Misery
- Nile – Age Of Famine