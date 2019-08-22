Hast du Hunger?

Ausgabe von 21. August mit Lieder mit dem Stichwort „Hungertod“.
Tracklist:
- Anthrax – Hunger Pains
- Consume – Starved
- Behind Enemy Lines – The Politics Of Hunger
- Wolfpack – Twisted Hunger
- Dispense – Death By Starvation
- Noothgrush – Starvation
- Man Is The Bastard – Starvation Cage
- Onslaught – Black Horse Of Famine
- HHH – Hambre Y Dolor
- Profit And Murder – Crusade Of The Rich
- Massgrave – Survival Of The Richest
- Agoraphobic Nosebleed – Rich Get Richer
- Oi Polloi – Hunt The Rich
- The Soledad Brothers – Burn The Rich
- Motörhead – Eat The Rich