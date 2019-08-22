der Morgen
Las Venas Abiertas
Seit mehr als 500 Jahren sind die Adern Lateinamerikas geöffnet und das erklärt, warum Europa heute reich und Lateinamerika arm ist.

Las Venas Abiertas („Die offenen Adern Lateinamerikas“ E. Galeano) ist keine neue Musiksendung auf Radio RaBe, sondern Lärm und brutale Entladungen voller Verzerrungen, Geschwindigkeit und Schreie. Schreie, die die Apokalypse ankündigen und die Schrecken von Krieg, Elend, Ungleichheit und diesem System anklagen.

Wir spielen Stücke ab Mitte der 1970er Jahre bis heute, von Crust, Punk und HC über Metal zu Grindcore und Powerviolence. Es gibt Bands aus der ganzen Welt und in allen Sprachen zu hören. Jeweils am Mittwoch alle 14 Tage um 20 Uhr.

Es ist mehr als 30 Jahre her, dass ich zum ersten Mal Punk und Metal gehört habe und jetzt möchte ich das teilen.

Las Venas Abiertas

Hast du Hunger?

 

Ausgabe von 21. August mit Lieder mit dem Stichwort „Hungertod“.

Tracklist:

  1. Anthrax – Hunger Pains
  2. Consume – Starved
  3. Behind Enemy Lines – The Politics Of Hunger
  4. Wolfpack – Twisted Hunger
  5. Dispense – Death By Starvation
  6. Noothgrush – Starvation
  7. Man Is The Bastard – Starvation Cage
  8. Onslaught – Black Horse Of Famine
  9. HHH – Hambre Y Dolor
  10. Profit And Murder – Crusade Of The Rich
  11. Massgrave – Survival Of The Richest
  12. Agoraphobic Nosebleed – Rich Get Richer
  13. Oi Polloi – Hunt The Rich
  14. The Soledad Brothers – Burn The Rich
  15. Motörhead – Eat The Rich
Ausdruck des Schmerzes

