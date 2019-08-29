Playlist 27.8.19

Artist / Track

Pip Blom / Tired

Pere Ubu / Heart Of Darkness

Mike Oldfield / Shadow On The Wall

Trettmann / Grauer Beton (g)

Haiyti / Kein Empfang

Kendrick Lamar / King Kunta

Orchestra Baobab / Mouhamadou Bamba

Nahawa Doum / Tou Dibile

Ofege / It’s Not Easy

Fela Kuti / Sorrow, Tears & Blood

Gwakasonné / Pita

HARRIS AND ORR / Afterwhile

Don Blackman & The Family Tradition / Just Can’t Stay Away

Boy Harsher / LA

Stonefield / Delusion

Hibou / Valium

Genesis Owusu feat. Free Nationals / Good Times

Billy Hoyle / About Love

BROCKHAMPTON – I BEEN BORN AGAIN

Trettmann, KitschKrieg / Stolpersteine

Fatoni feat. Casper /Burj Khalifa

Deichkind / Richtig Gutes Zeug

Royalty Noise / All That I Got

Rob / Funky Rob Way

Hercules & Love Affair feat. Mashrou‘ Leila / Are You Still Certain?

Faber / Generation YouPorn

One Sentence. Supervisor / Acedia

COMA / A-Train

Spinning Coin / Not A Dream

Kelley Stoltz /Kim Chee Taco Man

Tim Presley’s White Fence / I Have to Feed Larry’s Hawk

Red Axes / Sun My Sweet Sun

Your Planet Is Next / I Just Disco

Burni Aman / Spacestreet

Mahalia / Square 1

Young Fathers / Shame

The Murder Capital / More Is Less

Black Marble / One Eye Open