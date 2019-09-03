Playlist 3.9.19

Artist / Track / Album, Release / Lable / Year

Lucio Battisti / Il mio canto libero / Il mio canto libero / Numero Uno / 1972

Eduardo Bennato / l’isola che non c’e /Sono solo Canzonette / Ricordi / 1980

Lucio Dalla / Anna e Marco / Lucio Dalla / RCA / 1987

Pino Daniele / Resta.. resta cu’mme / Yes I Know My Way / CGD East West / 1998

Francoise Hardy / Voilà / Single mit Qui Peut Dire / Disque Vouges / 1967

Nina Simone / Ne me quitte pas / I Put A Spell On YOu / 1965

The Bamboos feat. Kylie Auldist / Keep me in mind – Strings version / By Special Arrangement / BMG / 2019

The Isely Brothers / Summer Breeze Pts. 1 & 2 / 3+3 featuring: The Lady / T-Nek / 1973

Donald Byrd / Love Ha s Come Around / DIsco Walkman 1 / Walkman / 1980

Hitomi Tohyama / Wanna Kiss / Kiss, Wanna Kiss / HMV Record Shop / 2015

Taeko Onuki / Les Aventures De Tintin / Copine. / Dear Heart / 1985

Sampa the Great / Freedom / Single / Ninja Tunes / 2019

Sama The Great / Final Form / Single / Ninjy Tunes / 2019

thando / Gang Order feat Francoistunes / Single / Alt. Music Group / 2019

Yuna, Little Simz / Pink Youth / Single / UMA REcordings / 2019

Pusha T feat Ms Lauryn Hill / Coming Home / Single / Getting Out Our Dreams / 2019

Manu Chao / Bloody Border (Sr. Wilson)/ Single / Radio Bemba / 2019

Froth / Lost My Mind / Patterns / Lolipop Record / 2014

Chlöisu Friedli / Wo hrä geisch ? / Wo härä Geisch? / Fata Morgana Records / 2016

Miriam Makeba / Hurry, Mamma, Hurry (Khawuleza)/ An Evening With Belafonte and Makeba / Sony / 1965

Ajda Pekkan / Düsünme Hic / Superstar 83 / Ossi Müzik / 1983

…

Telepath / Agia / ??? /

Space Dimesion Controller / Love Quadrant / Single / Kinnego Records / 2009

London Funk Allstars / Never Can Get Enough / Flesh Eating Disco Zombies Versus Beionic Hookers From Mars / Ninja Tunes / 1996

Rick Astley / Together Forever – 30 % / Single / RCA / 1988

Osmose / Melodi / Pawtisyon / Selfreleased / 1992

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib / Soul Right / Bandana / RCA / 2019

Kelis feat. Andre3000 / Millionaire / Single / Virign / 2004

Barbara Tucker / Beautiful People / Beautiful People / Positive / 1994

Victor Davies / Runaway Train / Jazzanova Compost Records / 2001

Coeo / Like it is / Disco Folante EP / Razor N Tapes / 2016

Vance & Suzanne / I Can’t Get Along Without You / Single / Vanton Records / 1980

Firefly / You Can Lead Me / Single / Starnight Records / 1982

Alex Virgo / Citizen Kane / can’t Explain EP / Pomme Fritte / 2019

Light Of The World / Time / Single / Ensign / 1980

Rick Astley / Never Gonna Give You Up – 30% / RCA / 1987

…

Godtet / Alice / II / La Sape Records / 2019

