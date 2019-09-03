Klangbecken
TSCHÄDERE (FT. COCO) (Audio) - DAWILL
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Maisch!

Sendungsmachende
Melissa L'Eplattenier
Maisch Gosteli
Sendung

Der Dienstag Morgen

·

Playlist 3.9.19

Artist / Track / Album, Release / Lable / Year

Lucio Battisti / Il mio canto libero / Il mio canto libero / Numero Uno / 1972

Eduardo Bennato / l’isola che non c’e /Sono solo Canzonette / Ricordi / 1980

Lucio Dalla / Anna e Marco / Lucio Dalla / RCA / 1987

Pino Daniele / Resta.. resta cu’mme / Yes I Know My Way / CGD East West / 1998

Francoise Hardy / Voilà / Single mit Qui Peut Dire / Disque Vouges / 1967

Nina Simone / Ne me quitte pas / I Put A Spell On YOu / 1965

The Bamboos feat. Kylie Auldist / Keep me in mind – Strings version / By Special Arrangement / BMG / 2019

The Isely Brothers / Summer Breeze Pts. 1 & 2 / 3+3 featuring: The Lady / T-Nek / 1973

Donald Byrd / Love Ha s Come Around / DIsco Walkman 1 / Walkman / 1980

Hitomi Tohyama / Wanna Kiss / Kiss, Wanna Kiss / HMV Record Shop / 2015

Taeko Onuki / Les Aventures De Tintin / Copine. / Dear Heart / 1985

Sampa the Great / Freedom / Single / Ninja Tunes / 2019

Sama The Great / Final Form / Single / Ninjy Tunes / 2019

thando / Gang Order feat Francoistunes / Single / Alt. Music Group / 2019

Yuna, Little Simz / Pink Youth / Single / UMA REcordings / 2019

Pusha T feat Ms Lauryn Hill / Coming Home / Single / Getting Out Our Dreams / 2019

Manu Chao  / Bloody Border (Sr. Wilson)/ Single / Radio Bemba / 2019

Froth / Lost My Mind / Patterns / Lolipop Record / 2014

Chlöisu Friedli / Wo hrä geisch ? / Wo härä Geisch? / Fata Morgana Records / 2016

Miriam Makeba / Hurry, Mamma, Hurry (Khawuleza)/ An Evening With Belafonte and Makeba / Sony / 1965

Ajda Pekkan / Düsünme Hic / Superstar 83 / Ossi Müzik / 1983

Set Secret Golden Strong Legs Man

Telepath / Agia / ??? /

Space Dimesion Controller / Love Quadrant / Single / Kinnego Records / 2009

London Funk Allstars / Never Can Get Enough / Flesh Eating Disco Zombies Versus Beionic Hookers From Mars / Ninja Tunes / 1996

Rick Astley / Together Forever – 30 % / Single / RCA / 1988

Osmose / Melodi / Pawtisyon / Selfreleased / 1992

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib / Soul Right / Bandana / RCA / 2019

Kelis feat. Andre3000 / Millionaire / Single / Virign / 2004

Barbara Tucker / Beautiful People / Beautiful People / Positive / 1994

Victor Davies / Runaway Train / Jazzanova Compost Records / 2001

Coeo / Like it is / Disco Folante EP / Razor N Tapes / 2016

Vance & Suzanne / I Can’t Get Along Without You / Single / Vanton Records / 1980

Firefly / You Can Lead Me / Single / Starnight Records / 1982

Alex Virgo / Citizen Kane / can’t Explain EP / Pomme Fritte / 2019

Light Of The World / Time / Single / Ensign / 1980

Rick Astley / Never Gonna Give You Up – 30% / RCA / 1987

Godtet / Alice / II / La Sape Records / 2019

Enjoy this thangs…

 

 

 

·

Playlist 27.8.19

Artist / Track Pip Blom / Tired Pere Ubu / Heart Of Darkness Mike Oldfield / Shadow On The Wall Trettmann / Grauer Beton (g) Haiyti / Kein ... >

·

Playlist 20.8.19

Artist / Track Pink Floyd / Wish You Were Here The Beatles / Sun King Sergio Mendes & Braseil '66 / The Fool On The Hill Eyde Gormé Trio Los ... >

·

Playlist 13.8.19

Ibeyi – River Aziza Brahim – Lagi Baba Zula, Brenna Mac Crimmon – Aşıkların Sözü Kalır (feat. Brenna Mac Crimmon) Altin Gün – Yolcu Özdemir ... >

·

Playlist 6.8.19

Artist - Trak Omni Selassi - Ex Voto HOWALD – Clank Tommy Lobo – Honda Imarhan – Imarhan Karl Hector & The Malcouns – Kingdom of D'mt Ella ... >

·

Playlist 2.7.19

Artist / Track / Release, Album / Lable, DIstributer / Year Renaissance / Can You Understand / Ashes Are Burning / Sovereign / 1973 The Yarbirds / For ... >

·

Playlist 18.6.19

Track / Artist / Album, Release / Lable / Year Summer Nights / Lonnie Liston Smith And The Cosmic Echoes / Visions Of A New World / Flying Dutchman / ... >

·

Playlist 28.5.19

Artist / Track / Album, Release / Lable, Distributer / Year Ladi6 / Royal Blue (Sensible J,Silent Jay und Roland Fisher Remix) / Nightmares on Wax - Back To ... >

·

Playlist 7.5.19

Artist / Song / Album, Release / Label / Year Mark Barott / The Pathways Of Our Lives / Single / International Feel Recordings / 2017 Bia Ferreira / Miss ... >

·

Playlist 30.4.19

Artist / Track / Album, Release / Lable / Year Don Cherry / Brown Rice / Brown Rice / EMI / 1975 Sarah Webster Fabio / Boss Soul: 12 Poems / Folksways ... >

·

Playlist 23.4.19

Track / Artist / Album, Release / Lable, Distributer / Year Kan Sano / Everybody Loves The Sunshine / 7" / Razor N Tape / 2013 Shuggie Otis / Aht Uh Mi ... >