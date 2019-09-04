The hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 04.09.19

City – Am Fenster

Thievery Corporation – Shaolin Satellite

The Heliocentrics – Mr. Owusu, I Presume?

Rockers Hi-Fi – Music Is Immortal

Nina Hagen – African Reggae

Biche – Kepler, Kepler

Peter Cat Recording Co. – Floated By

Sun Cousto – Sun Is Up

Leonie Leonie – Sink And Float For Solids

J&L Defer – Hard Fiction Road

Anoraque – Not Asking For It

Hyperculte – Siamo Tutti

Ovlov – The Best of You

Los Orioles – Zombie

Rolando Bruno – Vaqueros Del Infierno

Steve Monite – Only You (Frankie Francis Disco Jam Edit)

Commy Bassey -‎ We Want Togetherness

Inner Life – Moment Of My Life

Della Humphrey – Don’t Make The Good Girls Go Bad

Tecumsay Roberts – It Makes Me Dance And Sing

Orlando Julius & His Afro Sounders – Alo Mi Alo

Prince Far I & The Arabs – Long Life

Slim Young – Otan Hunu

Moga Band – Let’s Do It

Dj Lilocox & B Show – Percussive

LSDXOXO – Burn The Witch

Greyboy – Unwind Your Mind (feat. Karl Denson)

RZA – Flying Birds

Don Platino – Hot Night In Africa (Les Yeux Orange Edit)

Perel – Das Auge (feat. Frangie)

Extrabreit – Polizisten

Jacques Palminger and The Kings of Dub Rock – Polizeihubschrauber

Taggy Matcher – Rappoors Delaaght

Erobique’s Drummer Loop Variation

Ramsey Lewis Trio – The ‚In‘ Crowd