The hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 04.09.19
City – Am Fenster
Thievery Corporation – Shaolin Satellite
The Heliocentrics – Mr. Owusu, I Presume?
Rockers Hi-Fi – Music Is Immortal
Nina Hagen – African Reggae
Biche – Kepler, Kepler
Peter Cat Recording Co. – Floated By
Sun Cousto – Sun Is Up
Leonie Leonie – Sink And Float For Solids
J&L Defer – Hard Fiction Road
Anoraque – Not Asking For It
Hyperculte – Siamo Tutti
Ovlov – The Best of You
Los Orioles – Zombie
Rolando Bruno – Vaqueros Del Infierno
Steve Monite – Only You (Frankie Francis Disco Jam Edit)
Commy Bassey - We Want Togetherness
Inner Life – Moment Of My Life
Della Humphrey – Don’t Make The Good Girls Go Bad
Tecumsay Roberts – It Makes Me Dance And Sing
Orlando Julius & His Afro Sounders – Alo Mi Alo
Prince Far I & The Arabs – Long Life
Slim Young – Otan Hunu
Moga Band – Let’s Do It
Dj Lilocox & B Show – Percussive
LSDXOXO – Burn The Witch
Greyboy – Unwind Your Mind (feat. Karl Denson)
RZA – Flying Birds
Don Platino – Hot Night In Africa (Les Yeux Orange Edit)
Perel – Das Auge (feat. Frangie)
Extrabreit – Polizisten
Jacques Palminger and The Kings of Dub Rock – Polizeihubschrauber
Taggy Matcher – Rappoors Delaaght
Erobique’s Drummer Loop Variation
Ramsey Lewis Trio – The ‚In‘ Crowd