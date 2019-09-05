Amplifier
auf Sendung
Radieschen
Die Sendung mit Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund. Jeden zweiten Donnerstagabend zwischen 20.00 Uhr und 22.00 Uhr.

Andrea
Marius le Russe
Bäschtu vom RaBe
Radieschen

Playlist vom 05.09.2019

Eine Radieschen-Sendung mit viel neuer Schweizer Musik (unter anderem im Fall auch Mundart … Was es nicht alles gibt?!) und einer Lampenfieber-Sprachricht von Moder und Sauerland.

  1. Lonesome Station – Restless
  2. Moder und Sauerland – Tanz
  3. Haubi Songs – Careless
  4. Rächt Extrem – Mängisch
  5. M’Ghadi – Bernhard
  6. Dnachtaktion – Es Brönnt
  7. Chöisu Friedli – Tscharni Blues
  8. Pascal Gamboni – Valentina
  9. Ben Pavlo – Wenn sie high ist
  10. Naomi Lareine – More & More
  11. Ella Soto – Bedskillz
  12. Ikan Hyu – Supernova
  13. Dirty Sound Magnet – Organic Sacrifice
  14. The Young Gods – Tear Up The Red Sky
  15. Infinite Hills – Flower Days
  16. Jaja Dickicht – All The Smoke
  17. One Sentence. Supervisor – Acedia
  18. Mindcoma – Melodies & Medicines
  19. Jerry Spoon & starfrosch – Healing Roots
  20. Namaka – Cellophane
  21. Soften – See You Swon
  22. Make It Pink – Fireflies
5-Minuten-Sprachnachricht von Jerry Spoon & Starfrosch

Wir von der Sendung Radieschen fordern Schweizer Musik-Acts dazu auf, uns eine genau fünf Minuten lange Sprachnachricht (nicht kürzer und nicht länger) zu schicken, in welcher sie kurz von sich und ihrer momentanen Verfassung erzählen ... Hier die Sprachnachricht Jerry Spoon & Starfrosch, welche heute

Playlist vom 22.08.2019

Eine Sendung mit einer 5-Minuten-Sprachnachricht von Jerry Spoon & Starfrosch (Radieschen goes Elektro!) und Lonesome Station.

  1. Monumental Men - Small Flame
  2. True - Close Call
  3. Jerry Spoon - Healing Roots (World Premiere!!!)
  4. Jerry Spoon - Kalte Ohren (Dysfunction AL Remix feat. Kara Square) (World Premiere!!!)
  5. Bitch Queens - Süperböy
  6. Vapourtrail - When

Heisse Playlist vom 27.06.2019

Es ist heiss. Heisse Musik, also frische Musik, also neue Schweizer Musik auf Radio Bern (RaBe) findest du hier, präsentiert vom Radieschen:

  1. Abu - One Day
  2. Puts Marie - Catalan Head
  3. Milena Patagonia - Liebe lieber digital
  4. Ja Ja Dickicht - Lights Out
  5. Mnevis - Tomorrow
  6. True - Liberty (Ah Ah)
  7. East Sister - Mildly
  8. Pink Spider - Sweet Relief
  9. Blindzeile - Im Süden
  10. Klaus Johann Grobe

Playlist vom 13.06.201

Eine persönlicher Radieschen-Vorschau auf den Festivalsommer mit Acts aus der Schweiz.

  1. Paléo: Emilie Zoé - Chop Me Up
  2. Paléo: B77 - Ocean 77
  3. Paléo: Muddy Monk - En Lea
  4. Paléo: Quiet Island - Starless Night
  5. Paléo: Black Sea Dahu - Take Stock Of What I Have
  6. Paléo: Phanee de Pool - Les miettes sur le canapé
  7. Paléo: Billie Bird - La nuit
  8. Sur

Playlist vom 30.05.2019

Eine persönlicher Radieschen-Vorschau auf den Festivalsommer mit Acts aus der Schweiz.

  1. Bad Bonn: The Burden Remains & The Horns of The Seventh Seal - The Sculptor
  2. Bad Bonn: Cyril Cyril - Sous La Mer C'est Calme
  3. Bad Bonn: Black Sea Dahu - Take Stock Of What You I Have
  4. Bad Bonn: Sophie Hunger - She Makes President
  5. Vorstadt Sounds: The Cavers - Trains
    6.

Playlist vom 02.05.2019

Eine Sendung mit Linda Vogel und weiterer spannender Musik aus der Schweiz.

  1. Glauco Cataldo - Watolosita
  2. The Young Gods - Tear Up The Red Sky
  3. Am Kap - Operator / Alligator
  4. Am Kap - Living Out The Chaos
  5. The Flying Tiger Claw - Howling Wolf
  6. The Jackets - Count The Tears
  7. Swatka City - Refugium
  8. Stahlberger - Über Nacht isch en Sturm