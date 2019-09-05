Playlist vom 05.09.2019

Eine Radieschen-Sendung mit viel neuer Schweizer Musik (unter anderem im Fall auch Mundart … Was es nicht alles gibt?!) und einer Lampenfieber-Sprachricht von Moder und Sauerland.
- Lonesome Station – Restless
- Moder und Sauerland – Tanz
- Haubi Songs – Careless
- Rächt Extrem – Mängisch
- M’Ghadi – Bernhard
- Dnachtaktion – Es Brönnt
- Chöisu Friedli – Tscharni Blues
- Pascal Gamboni – Valentina
- Ben Pavlo – Wenn sie high ist
- Naomi Lareine – More & More
- Ella Soto – Bedskillz
- Ikan Hyu – Supernova
- Dirty Sound Magnet – Organic Sacrifice
- The Young Gods – Tear Up The Red Sky
- Infinite Hills – Flower Days
- Jaja Dickicht – All The Smoke
- One Sentence. Supervisor – Acedia
- Mindcoma – Melodies & Medicines
- Jerry Spoon & starfrosch – Healing Roots
- Namaka – Cellophane
- Soften – See You Swon
- Make It Pink – Fireflies