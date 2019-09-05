Klangbecken
Las Venas Abiertas
Über die Sendung

Seit mehr als 500 Jahren sind die Adern Lateinamerikas geöffnet und das erklärt, warum Europa heute reich und Lateinamerika arm ist.

Las Venas Abiertas („Die offenen Adern Lateinamerikas“ E. Galeano) ist keine neue Musiksendung auf Radio RaBe, sondern Lärm und brutale Entladungen voller Verzerrungen, Geschwindigkeit und Schreie. Schreie, die die Apokalypse ankündigen und die Schrecken von Krieg, Elend, Ungleichheit und diesem System anklagen.

Wir spielen Stücke ab Mitte der 1970er Jahre bis heute, von Crust, Punk und HC über Metal zu Grindcore und Powerviolence. Es gibt Bands aus der ganzen Welt und in allen Sprachen zu hören. Jeweils am Mittwoch alle 14 Tage um 20 Uhr.

Es ist mehr als 30 Jahre her, dass ich zum ersten Mal Punk und Metal gehört habe und jetzt möchte ich das teilen.

Nächste Sendungen
  • Mi, 18.9., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 2.10., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 16.10., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 30.10., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 13.11., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 27.11., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 11.12., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 25.12., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 8.1., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 22.1., 20:00 - 21:00
Las Venas Abiertas

Veröffentlichungen 2019

 

Ausgabe von 4. September mit neue Albums in der richtung von Punk, Hardcore, Crust, Metal, usw..

Tracklist:

  1. Cro-Mags – Drag You Under
  2. Victims – The Sea And Poison
  3. Martyrdöd – War On Peace
  4. Warcollapse – Coffin Ride
  5. Agnosy – War, Death, Famine, Plague
  6. Downfall Of Gaia – As Our Bones Break To The Dance
  7. Venganza – Líder
  8. La Polla Records – Ni Descanso, Ni Paz!
  9. Profiteur – Circle Pit
  10. Hässig – Gägesitigi Kontrolle
  11. Embalming Theatre – Lucky Winner, Serial Sinner
  12. Discomfort Of Existence – Flesh Prison
  13. Absolut – Cause Of Death
  14. Zyanose – Nazi And Ignorance
  15. Diskelmä – Alkotrash
  16. Bakounine – Punk Police
  17. Gets Worse – Doppelkinda
  18. Darkthrone – Duke Of Gloat
·

Ausdruck des Schmerzes

