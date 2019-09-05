Veröffentlichungen 2019

Ausgabe von 4. September mit neue Albums in der richtung von Punk, Hardcore, Crust, Metal, usw..
Tracklist:
- Cro-Mags – Drag You Under
- Victims – The Sea And Poison
- Martyrdöd – War On Peace
- Warcollapse – Coffin Ride
- Agnosy – War, Death, Famine, Plague
- Downfall Of Gaia – As Our Bones Break To The Dance
- Venganza – Líder
- La Polla Records – Ni Descanso, Ni Paz!
- Profiteur – Circle Pit
- Hässig – Gägesitigi Kontrolle
- Embalming Theatre – Lucky Winner, Serial Sinner
- Discomfort Of Existence – Flesh Prison
- Absolut – Cause Of Death
- Zyanose – Nazi And Ignorance
- Diskelmä – Alkotrash
- Bakounine – Punk Police
- Gets Worse – Doppelkinda
- Darkthrone – Duke Of Gloat