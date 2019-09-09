Klangbecken
Über die Sendung

Seit mehr als 500 Jahren sind die Adern Lateinamerikas geöffnet und das erklärt, warum Europa heute reich und Lateinamerika arm ist.

Las Venas Abiertas („Die offenen Adern Lateinamerikas“ E. Galeano) ist keine neue Musiksendung auf Radio RaBe, sondern Lärm und brutale Entladungen voller Verzerrungen, Geschwindigkeit und Schreie. Schreie, die die Apokalypse ankündigen und die Schrecken von Krieg, Elend, Ungleichheit und diesem System anklagen.

Wir spielen Stücke ab Mitte der 1970er Jahre bis heute, von Crust, Punk und HC über Metal zu Grindcore und Powerviolence. Es gibt Bands aus der ganzen Welt und in allen Sprachen zu hören. Jeweils am Mittwoch alle 14 Tage um 20 Uhr.

Es ist mehr als 30 Jahre her, dass ich zum ersten Mal Punk und Metal gehört habe und jetzt möchte ich das teilen.

Sendungsmachende
Miguel Grazioso
A garage in the high road

 

Ausgabe für The High Road von 8. September, mit einem Hauptgang von 60’s Garage Rock, beilage mit Surf Music, vorspeise und dessert mit 80’s psychedelic Post-Punk.

Tracklist:

  1. The Damned – Under The Floor Again
  2. The Sonics – Have Love Will Travel
  3. The Standells – Riot On Sunset Strip
  4. The Music Machine – Trouble
  5. The Monks – Oh, How To Do Now
  6. The Seeds – Nobody Spoil My Fun
  7. The Spiders – Hey Boy
  8. Los Shakers – Que Amor (What A Love)
  9. Los Mockers – My Baby
  10. The Heart Beats – Little Latin Lupe Lu
  11. She – Outta Reach
  12. The Tremolo Beer Gut – Goofballs
  13. Lost Acapulco – Surf Mongol
  14. Los Banditos – Jaroslavl Beat Komet
  15. Love And Rockets – Lucifer Sam (Pink Floyd)
·

Veröffentlichungen 2019

  Ausgabe von 4. September mit neue Albums in der richtung von Punk, Hardcore, Crust, Metal, usw.. Tracklist:

  1. Cro-Mags - Drag You ... >

·

Ausdruck des Schmerzes

  Ausgabe von 26. Juni mit L.A. Grindcore/Powerviolence, Noise-Agenda mit 1-a-Grind, und ein paar neue Veröffentlichungen von Warcollapse, und Hässig ... >