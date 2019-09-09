A garage in the high road

Ausgabe für The High Road von 8. September, mit einem Hauptgang von 60’s Garage Rock, beilage mit Surf Music, vorspeise und dessert mit 80’s psychedelic Post-Punk.
Tracklist:
- The Damned – Under The Floor Again
- The Sonics – Have Love Will Travel
- The Standells – Riot On Sunset Strip
- The Music Machine – Trouble
- The Monks – Oh, How To Do Now
- The Seeds – Nobody Spoil My Fun
- The Spiders – Hey Boy
- Los Shakers – Que Amor (What A Love)
- Los Mockers – My Baby
- The Heart Beats – Little Latin Lupe Lu
- She – Outta Reach
- The Tremolo Beer Gut – Goofballs
- Lost Acapulco – Surf Mongol
- Los Banditos – Jaroslavl Beat Komet
- Love And Rockets – Lucifer Sam (Pink Floyd)