Klangbecken
Tear It Down - ALL THE COLOURS
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

Links
Sendungsmachende
beni
Urs Rihs
Nächste Sendungen
  • Mi, 18.9., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 25.9., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 2.10., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 9.10., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 16.10., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 23.10., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 30.10., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 6.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 13.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 20.11., 8:00 - 11:00
Sendungsportrait
Sendung

Der Morgen Mittwoch

·

The Hottest morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 11.09.19

Gil Scott-Heron & Brian Jackson – We almost Lost Detroit
Ronnie Foster – Chunky
Booker T. & The MG’s – Time Is Tight
Norma Fraser – The First Cut Is The Deepest
Alton Ellis – What Does it Take (to Win Your Love)
The Ethiopians – The Word Is Love
Desmond Dekker – Israelites
Barbara Dane – I’m On My Way
RAMP – Everybody Loves the Sunshine
Roland Haynes – 2nd wave
Jean-Jacques Perrey – E.V.A.
The Jones – Hey Mina (Foul)
Steve Monite – Only You
Clifton Dyson – She’s A Playgirl (Disco Beard Edit)
Sophie Lloyd – Calling Out (feat. Dames Brown)
Floating Points – Last Bloom
Sébastien Tellier – La Ritournelle
STORMZY – Sounds Of The Skeng
Jungle Brown – Keep It Movin
Kofi Stone – Nothing Ain’t Free
De La Soul – Ring Ring Ring
Medusa – Hold On اول كليب لرابورة
JEZZY P – Cuánto Tienes, Cuánto Vales
Audry Funk – Rompiendo Esquemas
Marumo & John Mothopeng – Khomo Tsaka Deile Kae
Willy Roy – Rotten To The Bone
The Awakening – March On
Cymande – Dove
Tru Tones – Dancing
Space Cats – The Dead Of The Night
Aura – Ariya
K. Frimpong and his Cubano Fiestas – Kyenkyen Bi Adi M’awu
International Soleil Band – Ta Lassa (Hide & Smile Edit)
Theo Parrish – What You Gonna Ask For (Dego’s Mix)
C​.​A​.​R. – Frau
Elephant Chateau – Wir Fangen Mit Arbeit An
Discoking Burnhart McKoolski – Talking About Funk

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 04.09.19 City - Am Fenster Thievery Corporation - Shaolin Satellite The Heliocentrics - Mr. Owusu, I Presume? Rockers Hi-Fi - Music Is ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 28.09.19 Harlem Underground - Ain't No Sunshine Syl Johnson - Is It Because I'm Black Single Moses Dillard - I've Got To Find A Way (To Hide ... >

·

The hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 14.08.19 Geri Baird - Backside Of The Desert Mavis John - Use My Body Argelia Fragoso Y Orquesta Egrem - No Lo Creas Commy Bassey - ... >

·

The Hotttttttest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 17.07.19 Emma Dorgu - Afro Fever Richie Havens - I'm On My Way Volumes - Ain't Gonna Give You Up Les McCann - Sometimes I Cry The Streets - ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 03.07.19, Der Morgen Super Erotica - Jungle Fever Chakachas - Stories Medeski, Martin & Wood - Mami Gato The Joe Tatton Trio - Sunday ... >

·

Indeed The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 26.06.19 Onyenze - Kpakpankolo Rolando Bruno - Mi Cholita Kit Sebastian - Tyranny 20 Alex Puddu - La Carne E Il Peccato The Doors - Riders ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 19.06.19, Der Morgen The Sound Defects - Take Out Deltron 3030 - Mastermind A Tribe Called Quest - Electric Relaxation Horse Lords - Life ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 12.06.19, Der Morgen Newen Afrobeat - Cántaros The Souljazz Orchestra - Kapital Abayomy Afrobeat Orquestra - Eru Bixiga 70 - Grito de ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 05.06.19, Der Morgen T. Nile - Trees Woods - The Other Side Donovan - Mellow Yellow Jeffrey Lewis & The Junkyard - Broken Broken Broken ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 29.05.19, Der Morgen Amadou & Mariam - A Chacun Son Probleme YĪN YĪN - Dion Ysiusk Howald - Clank L'Eclair - Taishi Koto, Pt 2 Cannibale ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 22.05.19 Roger Raspail, Vincent Ségal - An ba galba Ondatrópica - Remando Cyril X. Diaz & His Orchestra - Tabu Michael Boothman - Can't ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 15.05.19, Der Morgen Stormzy - Shut Up (Instrumental) Four Tet - Teenage Birdsong Flying Lotus - More (feat. Anderson .Paak) D'Angelo and The ... >