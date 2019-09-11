The hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 11.09.19
Gil Scott-Heron & Brian Jackson – We almost Lost Detroit
Ronnie Foster – Chunky
Booker T. & The MG’s – Time Is Tight
Norma Fraser – The First Cut Is The Deepest
Alton Ellis – What Does it Take (to Win Your Love)
The Ethiopians – The Word Is Love
Desmond Dekker – Israelites
Barbara Dane – I’m On My Way
RAMP – Everybody Loves the Sunshine
Roland Haynes – 2nd wave
Jean-Jacques Perrey – E.V.A.
The Jones – Hey Mina (Foul)
Steve Monite – Only You
Clifton Dyson – She’s A Playgirl (Disco Beard Edit)
Sophie Lloyd – Calling Out (feat. Dames Brown)
Floating Points – Last Bloom
Sébastien Tellier – La Ritournelle
STORMZY – Sounds Of The Skeng
Jungle Brown – Keep It Movin
Kofi Stone – Nothing Ain’t Free
De La Soul – Ring Ring Ring
Medusa – Hold On اول كليب لرابورة
JEZZY P – Cuánto Tienes, Cuánto Vales
Audry Funk – Rompiendo Esquemas
Marumo & John Mothopeng – Khomo Tsaka Deile Kae
Willy Roy – Rotten To The Bone
The Awakening – March On
Cymande – Dove
Tru Tones – Dancing
Space Cats – The Dead Of The Night
Aura – Ariya
K. Frimpong and his Cubano Fiestas – Kyenkyen Bi Adi M’awu
International Soleil Band – Ta Lassa (Hide & Smile Edit)
Theo Parrish – What You Gonna Ask For (Dego’s Mix)
C.A.R. – Frau
Elephant Chateau – Wir Fangen Mit Arbeit An
Discoking Burnhart McKoolski – Talking About Funk