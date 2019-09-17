Playlist 17.9.19

Artist – Track

The Rias Orchestra – Amram

Etienne Vermoessen – Easy Morning

Tops – Superstition Future

Nai Palm – Have You Ever Been (To Electric Ladyland)

The Black Pumas – Black Moon Rising

Madison McFerrin – Try

Tom Misch, Poppy Ajudha – Disco Yes

Tirzah – Make It Up

Sampa The Great featuring Whosane – Heaven feat. Whosane

Idris Muhammad – Could Heaven Ever Be Like This

The Blackbyrds – Mysterious Vibes

Lord Echo – Thinking of You

30/70 – Tempted

Zeitgeist Freedom Energy Exchange – Gots Style?

Zeitgeist Freedom Energy Exchange – Jamaika

Surprise Chef – Blyth Street Nocturne

Mildlife – The Magnificent Moon

Charlotte Gainsbourg – Hey Joe

Kadhja Bonet – Remember the Rain

Ratatat – Wildcat

Die Fantastischen Vier – Mit freundlichen Grüßen

Charlotte Day Wilson – Work

Grauzone – Der Weg Zu Zweit

Joy Division – Love Will Tear Us Apart

New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle

Kleenex – Hedi’s head

Herman Brood & His Wild Romance – Too Slow

Nina Hagen – Hermann Hiess Er

Voilaaa – Women Can Do

Mumbi Kasumba – You and I

Tommy Lobo – Playboy

King Pepe – Standortbestimmung

Trettmann, KitschKrieg – Retro Shirt