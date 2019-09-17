Playlist 17.9.19

Artist – Track
The Rias Orchestra – Amram
Etienne Vermoessen – Easy Morning
Tops – Superstition Future
Nai Palm – Have You Ever Been (To Electric Ladyland)
The Black Pumas – Black Moon Rising
Madison McFerrin – Try
Tom Misch, Poppy Ajudha – Disco Yes
Tirzah – Make It Up
Sampa The Great featuring Whosane – Heaven feat. Whosane
Idris Muhammad – Could Heaven Ever Be Like This
The Blackbyrds – Mysterious Vibes
Lord Echo – Thinking of You
30/70 – Tempted
Zeitgeist Freedom Energy Exchange – Gots Style?
Zeitgeist Freedom Energy Exchange – Jamaika
Surprise Chef – Blyth Street Nocturne
Mildlife – The Magnificent Moon
Charlotte Gainsbourg – Hey Joe
Kadhja Bonet – Remember the Rain
Ratatat – Wildcat
Die Fantastischen Vier – Mit freundlichen Grüßen
Charlotte Day Wilson – Work
Grauzone – Der Weg Zu Zweit
Joy Division – Love Will Tear Us Apart
New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle
Kleenex – Hedi’s head
Herman Brood & His Wild Romance – Too Slow
Nina Hagen – Hermann Hiess Er
Voilaaa – Women Can Do
Mumbi Kasumba – You and I
Tommy Lobo – Playboy
King Pepe – Standortbestimmung
Trettmann, KitschKrieg – Retro Shirt