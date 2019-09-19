Playlist vom 19.09.2019

Musig us dr Schweiz. Meh oder weniger. Unter anderem no mit Jeans for Jesus.
- Billie Bird – La Nuit
- One Sentence. Supervisor – Double You Part 1
- Eaglewow – Jackie Lee
- Blind Butcher – Shooting Star
- The Rambling Wheels – A Hoax In A Box
- The Jackets – Steam Queen
- Scratches – Rundown
- Puts Marie – A Quantum Of Sun
- Emilie Zoë – My Shadow On The Wall
- Sissyfox – No Gills
- Am Kap – Doubt
- Monumental Men – Small Flame
- Jeans for Jesus – Mi Bot
- Jessiequoi – The Addict
- Jeans for Jesus – Babyboomsuperstar (exklusiv!)
- Jerry Spoon & starfrosch – Healing Roots
- Jaja Dickicht – Lights Out
- Bleu Roi – Summer Calls
- Traktorkestar – Uf dere Syte vor Stadt
- Willibald – Andromeda
- ABU – Beautiful Waste
- Haubi Songs – Careless
- Lonesome Station – Tape