Playlist vom 19.09.2019

Musig us dr Schweiz. Meh oder weniger. Unter anderem no mit Jeans for Jesus.

Billie Bird – La Nuit One Sentence. Supervisor – Double You Part 1 Eaglewow – Jackie Lee Blind Butcher – Shooting Star The Rambling Wheels – A Hoax In A Box The Jackets – Steam Queen Scratches – Rundown Puts Marie – A Quantum Of Sun Emilie Zoë – My Shadow On The Wall Sissyfox – No Gills Am Kap – Doubt Monumental Men – Small Flame Jeans for Jesus – Mi Bot Jessiequoi – The Addict Jeans for Jesus – Babyboomsuperstar (exklusiv!) Jerry Spoon & starfrosch – Healing Roots Jaja Dickicht – Lights Out Bleu Roi – Summer Calls Traktorkestar – Uf dere Syte vor Stadt Willibald – Andromeda ABU – Beautiful Waste Haubi Songs – Careless Lonesome Station – Tape