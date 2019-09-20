Klangbecken
Seit mehr als 500 Jahren sind die Adern Lateinamerikas geöffnet und das erklärt, warum Europa heute reich und Lateinamerika arm ist.

Las Venas Abiertas („Die offenen Adern Lateinamerikas“ E. Galeano) ist keine neue Musiksendung auf Radio RaBe, sondern Lärm und brutale Entladungen voller Verzerrungen, Geschwindigkeit und Schreie. Schreie, die die Apokalypse ankündigen und die Schrecken von Krieg, Elend, Ungleichheit und diesem System anklagen.

Wir spielen Stücke ab Mitte der 1970er Jahre bis heute, von Crust, Punk und HC über Metal zu Grindcore und Powerviolence. Es gibt Bands aus der ganzen Welt und in allen Sprachen zu hören. Jeweils am Mittwoch alle 14 Tage um 20 Uhr.

Es ist mehr als 30 Jahre her, dass ich zum ersten Mal Punk und Metal gehört habe und jetzt möchte ich das teilen.

Misanthropie, Pest, Tod, Aussterben

 

Ausgabe von 18. September mit Metallic Crustcore Punk D-Beat…

Tracklist:

  1. Death Crusade – Dusze Sie
  2. War//Plague – Life Cycle
  3. Komatoz – Я Хочу Думать Сам
  4. Misantropic – Raise The Gallows
  5. Adacta – Pri Zmysloch
  6. Driller Killer – Hellcome
  7. Crisiss – Callejones Sangre y Muerte
  8. Doomsday Hour – Caught In Hatred
  9. Behind Enemy Lines – Out Of Sight, Out Of Mind
  10. Against Empire – Stop The Torture
  11. Fear Of Extinction – Arise!
  12. Vastation – Don’t Uphold Their Law
  13. Passiv Dödshjälp – Vart Är Din Gud
  14. Achilles – March Of The Damned
  15. Overkill – Devils In The Mist
·

