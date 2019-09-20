Misanthropie, Pest, Tod, Aussterben

Ausgabe von 18. September mit Metallic Crustcore Punk D-Beat…
Tracklist:
- Death Crusade – Dusze Sie
- War//Plague – Life Cycle
- Komatoz – Я Хочу Думать Сам
- Misantropic – Raise The Gallows
- Adacta – Pri Zmysloch
- Driller Killer – Hellcome
- Crisiss – Callejones Sangre y Muerte
- Doomsday Hour – Caught In Hatred
- Behind Enemy Lines – Out Of Sight, Out Of Mind
- Against Empire – Stop The Torture
- Fear Of Extinction – Arise!
- Vastation – Don’t Uphold Their Law
- Passiv Dödshjälp – Vart Är Din Gud
- Achilles – March Of The Damned
- Overkill – Devils In The Mist