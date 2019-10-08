Enlazados
RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Maisch!

Melissa L'Eplattenier
Maisch Gosteli
  • Di, 15.10., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 22.10., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 29.10., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 5.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 12.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 19.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 26.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 3.12., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 10.12., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 17.12., 8:00 - 11:00
Der Dienstag Morgen

Playlist 8.10.19

Artist – Track

Godtet – Max Lush Carlos

SilentJay, Jace XL – Just Waking Up

Jaala – Junior Spirit

Fatima – Dang – A COLORS SHOW

FKA twigs, Future – holy terrain

Kendrick Lamar – Institutionalized

Vegyn feat. JPEGMAFIA, JPEGMAFIA, Vegyn – Nauseous / Devilish

Cakes Da Killa, Peaches – Up Out My Face

Linn da Quebrada, Boss in Drama, Badsista – mEnorme

Aaron Porter – Boy

Thando Mtyhobile;John Sabza;Lungsta M;Dos N Soul Amawele – Mangibuya (feat. Thando, Lungsta M, John Sabza)

Daymé Arocena – Valentine

Toumani Diabaté, Habib Koité, Sekou Bembeya Diabaté – Forever

Les Filles de Illighadad – Tende II

Tatiana Miath – Nuit de miel

Wallias Band – Muziqa muziqa

Alemayehu Eshete – Alteleyeshegnem

Kotzfrucht – When They’re Knocking on Your Door

Alex Cameron – Stranger’s Kiss (Duet with Angel Olsen)

The Strapones – Bastards Way

Cruise Ship Misery – Urteil

Shah Blah – Nothing

TOSHIO MATSUURA GROUP – L.M. II

DIIV – Lorelei

DIE REALITÄT – Sommer vorbei

Wilco – One and a Half Stars

Moon Duo – Stars Are the Light

Moloko – The Time is Now

Filewile – Number One Kid

Emilie Zoé – Tiger Song

Kosheen – Catch

