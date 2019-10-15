Klangbecken
AbbAZappA
It’s Time for you… Du bist ein Musikfreak und hörst gerne guten Sound. Dann schalt dein Radio ein, hör „AbbAZappA“ und entdecke gute Musik von Blues, Beat, Rock über Pop, Soul, R’n’B, Folk und vieles mehr. Musik die du noch nie, oder schon lange nicht mehr gehört hast. Du erfährst dabei auch Anekdoten und Randinformationen zu den KünstlerInnen. Die Sendungen behandeln nicht ein einzelnes Thema, sondern bringen dir einen bunten Mix Musikgeschichte näher.

Vergiss für einen Moment den Alltag und sing mit, wenn deine Hammersongs gespielt werden. Radio Bern RaBe bringts! „AbbAZappA“… das ist genau deine Musiksendung, die nicht nur bei AbbA anfängt und bei ZappA (Frank) auch nicht aufhört.

Gotta be good! Die Welt der Musik zum an- und reinhören – moderiert von Hans Mayer.

Let the Music play! Jeden zweiten Dienstag von 20 bis 21 Uhr… yeah!

Hans Mayer
149 Sendung 15.10.2019 gespielte lieder

149 Sendung Computer & Smartphone in Love

gespielte Lieder

01 Andy Warhol Banana Technicolor – I am in Love with my Computer(1980)

02 Jim Noir – Computer Song(2005)

03 Kraftwerk – Computerlove(1980)

04 Bonaparte – Computer in Love(2010)

05 Datarock – Computer Camp Love(2007)

06 Deichkind – Ich und mein Computer(2008)

07 Jakob Bienenhalm – Computer ich Befehle dir(2007)

08 Nicolas Fedorov-The Computer(2015)

09 Judge Clarkie – Computer Geek(2002)

10 Weird Al‘ Yankovic – It’s All About The Pentiums(1999)

11 Radiohead – Paranoid Android(1997)

12 The Streets – I Love My Phone(2001)

13 JJ Demon – The Phone Song (vibrating2009)

14 Die Denkaz – Dislike(2018)

15 DJ & Producer Martin Roth – An Analog Guy In A Digital World(2017)

 

