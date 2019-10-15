149 Sendung 15.10.2019 gespielte lieder

149 Sendung Computer & Smartphone in Love

gespielte Lieder

01 Andy Warhol Banana Technicolor – I am in Love with my Computer(1980)

02 Jim Noir – Computer Song(2005)

03 Kraftwerk – Computerlove(1980)

04 Bonaparte – Computer in Love(2010)

05 Datarock – Computer Camp Love(2007)

06 Deichkind – Ich und mein Computer(2008)

07 Jakob Bienenhalm – Computer ich Befehle dir(2007)

08 Nicolas Fedorov-The Computer(2015)

09 Judge Clarkie – Computer Geek(2002)

10 Weird Al‘ Yankovic – It’s All About The Pentiums(1999)

11 Radiohead – Paranoid Android(1997)

12 The Streets – I Love My Phone(2001)

13 JJ Demon – The Phone Song (vibrating2009)

14 Die Denkaz – Dislike(2018)

15 DJ & Producer Martin Roth – An Analog Guy In A Digital World(2017)