Aus der Hölle mit Liebe

Ausgabe von 16. Oktober
Tracklist:
- Nocturnus – Lake Of Fire
- S.C.U.M. – Rot Away Humanity
- Bolt Stein – 共生共存
- Terrorism – Terrorism: Day Of Terror
- Unholy Grave – Cult Of Terror
- Mitten Spider – Diabolical Vomitorium
- Throneum – Infernal Waves
- Bloodsick – Smothered With Blood
- Dekapitator – Haunted By Evil
- Abaddon Incarnate – Traumatic Stress Solution
- Nunslaughter – Inner Beast
- Gehenna – Pestilence
- Blasphemy – Blasphemous Attack
- Syphilitic Vaginas – Strikeforce Satanas
- Abigail – High School Metal Witch
- Wehrmacht – Anti
- Gang Up On Against – My Thoughts Is Not Decide By Majority
- Iskra – Priveleged Morality
- Sarcófago – Satanas