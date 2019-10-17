Aus der Hölle mit Liebe

der Morgen
Seit mehr als 500 Jahren sind die Adern Lateinamerikas geöffnet und das erklärt, warum Europa heute reich und Lateinamerika arm ist.

Las Venas Abiertas („Die offenen Adern Lateinamerikas“ E. Galeano) ist keine neue Musiksendung auf Radio RaBe, sondern Lärm und brutale Entladungen voller Verzerrungen, Geschwindigkeit und Schreie. Schreie, die die Apokalypse ankündigen und die Schrecken von Krieg, Elend, Ungleichheit und diesem System anklagen.

Wir spielen Stücke ab Mitte der 1970er Jahre bis heute, von Crust, Punk und HC über Metal zu Grindcore und Powerviolence. Es gibt Bands aus der ganzen Welt und in allen Sprachen zu hören. Jeweils am Mittwoch alle 14 Tage um 20 Uhr.

Es ist mehr als 30 Jahre her, dass ich zum ersten Mal Punk und Metal gehört habe und jetzt möchte ich das teilen.

Ausgabe von 16. Oktober

  1. Nocturnus – Lake Of Fire
  2. S.C.U.M. – Rot Away Humanity
  3. Bolt Stein – 共生共存
  4. Terrorism – Terrorism: Day Of Terror
  5. Unholy Grave – Cult Of Terror
  6. Mitten Spider – Diabolical Vomitorium
  7. Throneum – Infernal Waves
  8. Bloodsick – Smothered With Blood
  9. Dekapitator – Haunted By Evil
  10. Abaddon Incarnate – Traumatic Stress Solution
  11. Nunslaughter – Inner Beast
  12. Gehenna – Pestilence
  13. Blasphemy – Blasphemous Attack
  14. Syphilitic Vaginas – Strikeforce Satanas
  15. Abigail – High School Metal Witch
  16. Wehrmacht – Anti
  17. Gang Up On Against – My Thoughts Is Not Decide By Majority
  18. Iskra – Priveleged Morality
  19. Sarcófago – Satanas
