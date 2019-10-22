Tracklist 22.10.19

Artist / Track
Karate Boogaloo – Love, Need and Want You
Zeitgeist Freedom Energy Exchange – Powers 2 (the People) (Sunny Side Up Collection)
Surprise Chef – Blyth Street Nocturne
Allysha Joy – Orbit
Chancha Via Circuito feat. Lido Pimienta – Jardines
Pat Thomas & Kwashibu Area Band – Yamona
Eric Kol – When the Sun Goes Down
Ensemble Razbar – Panja Rajan (Danse de joie)
Arat Kilo, Mamani Keita, Mike Ladd – Dou Coula
FG’s Romance – What Is Love Today?
Roy Porter Sound Machine – Party Time
Zapp, Roger – So Ruff, So Tuff
Cee Lo Green;Adrian Younge;Ali Shaheed Muhammad;The Midnight Hour – Questions
The Mauskovic Dance Band – Repeating Night
Vanishing Twin – Magician’s Success
Herbie Hancock – Gettin‘ to the Good Part
Dave Eleanor & Melodiesinfonie feat. Frank Powers – Comeback (Melodiesinfonie Remix)
Drugdealer, Weyes Blood – Suddenly
Kill Bill: The Rapper & Rav – Cinnabar
Red Hot Chili Peppers – Otherside
Life Style West – Bist du irgend etwas wert?
Cheap Present – Bergwasser