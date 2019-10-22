Klangbecken
Picking You - Young Fathers
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Maisch!

Melissa L'Eplattenier
Maisch Gosteli
  • Di, 29.10., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 5.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 12.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 19.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 26.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 3.12., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 10.12., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 17.12., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 24.12., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 31.12., 8:00 - 11:00
Der Dienstag Morgen

Tracklist 22.10.19

Artist / Track

Karate Boogaloo – Love, Need and Want You

Zeitgeist Freedom Energy Exchange – Powers 2 (the People) (Sunny Side Up Collection)

Surprise Chef – Blyth Street Nocturne

Allysha Joy – Orbit

Chancha Via Circuito feat. Lido Pimienta – Jardines

Combo Chimbita – Ahomale

Voilaaa – Women Can Do

Vaudou Game – Not Guilty

Pat Thomas & Kwashibu Area Band – Yamona

Eric Kol – When the Sun Goes Down

Ebo Taylor – Make You No Mind

Ensemble Razbar – Panja Rajan (Danse de joie)

Arat Kilo, Mamani Keita, Mike Ladd – Dou Coula

Invisible Blue – Companion

FG’s Romance – What Is Love Today?

Roy Porter Sound Machine – Party Time

Zapp, Roger – So Ruff, So Tuff

Cee Lo Green;Adrian Younge;Ali Shaheed Muhammad;The Midnight Hour – Questions

The Mauskovic Dance Band – Repeating Night

Vanishing Twin – Magician’s Success

Dolly Parton – In the Ghetto

Herbie Hancock – Gettin‘ to the Good Part

Dave Eleanor & Melodiesinfonie feat. Frank Powers – Comeback (Melodiesinfonie Remix)

Tommy Lobo – Honda

Kim Gordon – Cookie Butter

Schnuppi Wunsch 2:

AC/DC – Hells Bells

Big Zis – Lied vom Spatz

Nubya Garcia – Hold

Drugdealer, Weyes Blood – Suddenly

Kill Bill: The Rapper & Rav – Cinnabar

Schnuppi Wunsch 2:

Red Hot Chili Peppers – Otherside

Life Style West – Bist du irgend etwas wert?

Cheap Present – Bergwasser

Soundwalk Collective & Patti Smith – Farewell

