Tracklist 29.10.19

Artist / Track
Ronald Sniders / Tukayana
Don Cherry / Universal Mother
Nina Simone / I Hold No Grudge
Amanaz / Sunday Morning
Mike Nyoni and Born Free / Mad Man
Skinshape / Oracolo
Lopenstraat / Kasinti
JMSN / Drama
l’éclair & Mauskovic Dance Band / Take The Money – Octopus Version
Joakim / Nothing Gold (Todd Terje Remix)
Nu Guinea / Disco Sole
Sidiku Buari / It’s What’s Happening
Dytomite Starlight Band of Ghana / Amanfoo
Tony Sarfo and his funki Afrosibi / Super Star
The Supremes / Love Is Here And Now You’re Gone
Curtis Mayfield / Move On Up
King Pepe / Opel Astra
Stahlberger / Bis I Di Find
Tinguely ä Chnächt / Schallplatte und Rauch – Acid Easy
Trio Heinz Herbert / Loveliness
One Sentence.Supervisor / ….And The Rat Feels Nirvana
The Jimi Hendrix Experience / Fire
Big Brother & The Holding Company/ Summertime
Amy Winehouse / Our Day Will Come
Stainer & Madlaina / Das schöne Leben
Dave Eleanor, Hasendorf, Marena Witcher / Y (Hasendorf Remix)
Mr. Ray / Let It Go
Tenderlonious / BIG Leffe
Sleep D / Central
Mopcut / Fictitous Forces
Nada El Shazly / Palmyra
Youngblud, Machine Gun Kelly / I Think I’m Ok
gostpoet / Us Against Whatever Ever
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/7bvpZnBYTntqSnxqRfnMOj?si=Rq6zELqlSwmoB-_wNgFsvw