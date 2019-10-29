Klangbecken
Never Really Mine - William Fitzsimmons
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Maisch!

Sendungsmachende
Melissa L'Eplattenier
Maisch Gosteli
Sendung

Der Dienstag Morgen

·

Tracklist 29.10.19

Artist / Track

Ronald Sniders / Tukayana

Don Cherry / Universal Mother

Nina Simone / I Hold No Grudge

Amanaz / Sunday Morning

Mike Nyoni and Born Free  / Mad Man

Skinshape / Oracolo

Lopenstraat / Kasinti

JMSN / Drama

l’éclair & Mauskovic Dance Band / Take The Money – Octopus Version

Joakim / Nothing Gold (Todd Terje Remix)

Nu Guinea / Disco Sole

Sidiku Buari / It’s What’s Happening

Dytomite Starlight Band of Ghana / Amanfoo

Tony Sarfo and his funki Afrosibi / Super Star

The Supremes / Love Is Here And Now You’re Gone

Curtis Mayfield / Move On Up

King Pepe / Opel Astra

Stahlberger / Bis I Di Find

Tinguely ä Chnächt / Schallplatte und Rauch – Acid Easy

Trio Heinz Herbert / Loveliness

One Sentence.Supervisor / ….And The Rat Feels Nirvana

The Jimi Hendrix Experience / Fire

Big Brother & The Holding Company/ Summertime

Amy Winehouse / Our Day Will Come

Stainer & Madlaina / Das schöne Leben

Dave Eleanor, Hasendorf, Marena Witcher / Y (Hasendorf Remix)

Mr. Ray / Let It Go

Tenderlonious / BIG Leffe

Sleep D / Central

Mopcut / Fictitous Forces

Nada El Shazly / Palmyra

Youngblud, Machine Gun Kelly / I Think I’m Ok

gostpoet / Us Against Whatever Ever

 

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/7bvpZnBYTntqSnxqRfnMOj?si=Rq6zELqlSwmoB-_wNgFsvw

 

 

 

 

 

·

Tracklist 22.10.19

·

Tracklist 15.10.19

·

Playlist 8.10.19

·

Playlist 17.9.19

·

Playlist 10.9.19

·

Playlist 3.9.19

·

Playlist 27.8.19

·

Playlist 20.8.19

·

Playlist 13.8.19

·

Playlist 6.8.19

