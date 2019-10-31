So verkauft der Hirte, so kauft die Herde

Ausgabe von 30. Oktober
Tracklist:
- Kimusawea – Star (Look Up My X-File)
- Question – Sadly
- Alert! Alert! – Proroctwo Orwella
- Ostrov P – Nástroj V Rukách Moci
- Enola Gay – Suffocation
- Positive Negative – Better Than T.V.
- Uutuus – Vitun Urpot
- Amen – Vapaamman Ihmisen Puolesta
- Sorto – Tulen Hulluksi
- Crimson Scarlet – The Window
- Operation – 500 År Av Förtryck
- Initial Detonation – So Selleth The Shepherd, So Buyeth The Flock
- Provoked – Dead Hopes
- Disaccord – Hjärntvätt
- Amöba – En Döende Värld
- Waking Terror – Uniformity
- Depressor – The Fight
- Atheist – I Deny
Wegen das RaBe Clubtour, es gibt keine Sendung in November 🖕