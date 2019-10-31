der Morgen
auf Sendung
Las Venas Abiertas
Über die Sendung

Seit mehr als 500 Jahren sind die Adern Lateinamerikas geöffnet und das erklärt, warum Europa heute reich und Lateinamerika arm ist.

Las Venas Abiertas („Die offenen Adern Lateinamerikas“ E. Galeano) ist keine neue Musiksendung auf Radio RaBe, sondern Lärm und brutale Entladungen voller Verzerrungen, Geschwindigkeit und Schreie. Schreie, die die Apokalypse ankündigen und die Schrecken von Krieg, Elend, Ungleichheit und diesem System anklagen.

Wir spielen Stücke ab Mitte der 1970er Jahre bis heute, von Crust, Punk und HC über Metal zu Grindcore und Powerviolence. Es gibt Bands aus der ganzen Welt und in allen Sprachen zu hören. Jeweils am Mittwoch alle 14 Tage um 20 Uhr.

Es ist mehr als 30 Jahre her, dass ich zum ersten Mal Punk und Metal gehört habe und jetzt möchte ich das teilen.

Sendungsmachende
Miguel Grazioso
So verkauft der Hirte, so kauft die Herde

 

Ausgabe von 30. Oktober

Tracklist:

  1. Kimusawea – Star (Look Up My X-File)
  2. Question – Sadly
  3. Alert! Alert! – Proroctwo Orwella
  4. Ostrov P – Nástroj V Rukách Moci
  5. Enola Gay – Suffocation
  6. Positive Negative – Better Than T.V.
  7. Uutuus – Vitun Urpot
  8. Amen – Vapaamman Ihmisen Puolesta
  9. Sorto – Tulen Hulluksi
  10. Crimson Scarlet – The Window
  11. Operation – 500 År Av Förtryck
  12. Initial Detonation – So Selleth The Shepherd, So Buyeth The Flock
  13. Provoked – Dead Hopes
  14. Disaccord – Hjärntvätt
  15. Amöba – En Döende Värld
  16. Waking Terror – Uniformity
  17. Depressor – The Fight
  18. Atheist – I Deny

 

Wegen das RaBe Clubtour, es gibt keine Sendung in November 🖕

