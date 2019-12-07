Tracklist DjSet Studioeinweihung 5.12.19

Artist / Track
Godtet / Alice
Karate Boogaloo / Do You Even Know What A Passport is
Surprise Chef / Flip Shelton
Rheingold / Pirata (Instrumental)
Human League / Empire State Human
Lene Lovic / What Will I Do Without You
Touch El Arab / Sag mir wo die Nazis sind
Tommy Lobo / Honda
Haiti / American Dream
Salt’N’Peppa / I Am Down
Cookie Crew / Got To Keep On
Cold Emotion / Toast
A.M.Limonata / Siren
Warm / It’s In The Music
Julien Clerc / Jaloux De Tout
Jaques Brel / Ne Me Quitte Pas
Dionnie Warwick / Wishin‘ & Hopin‘
Martha Reeves & The Vandellas / Heatweave
Archie Bell and the Drells / I Just Can’t Stop Dancing
Temptations / I Can’t Get Next To You
Otis Redding / Love Man
Ben E. King / What Is Soul
Erobique / Scheibenwischer
Dufrense / Pick Up, Galaxy
Silentjay / Eternal, Internal Peace
Dave Eleanor /Comeback ft. Frank Powers (Melodiesinfonie Remix)
Allysha Joy / Orbit