Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Maisch!

Links
Sendungsmachende
Melissa L'Eplattenier
Maisch Gosteli
Nächste Sendungen
  • Di, 10.12., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 17.12., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 24.12., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 31.12., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 7.1., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 14.1., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 21.1., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 28.1., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 4.2., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 11.2., 8:00 - 11:00
Sendung

Der Dienstag Morgen

·

Tracklist DjSet Studioeinweihung 5.12.19

Artist / Track

Godtet / Alice

Karate Boogaloo / Do You Even Know What A Passport is

Surprise Chef / Flip Shelton

Rheingold / Pirata (Instrumental)

Human League / Empire State Human

Lene Lovic / What Will I Do Without You

Touch El Arab / Sag mir wo die Nazis sind

Tommy Lobo / Honda

Haiti / American Dream

Salt’N’Peppa / I Am Down

Cookie Crew / Got To Keep On

Cold Emotion / Toast

A.M.Limonata / Siren

Warm / It’s In The Music

Julien Clerc / Jaloux De Tout

Jaques Brel / Ne Me Quitte Pas

Dionnie Warwick / Wishin‘ & Hopin‘

Martha Reeves & The Vandellas / Heatweave

Archie Bell and the Drells / I Just Can’t Stop Dancing

Temptations / I Can’t Get Next To You

Otis Redding / Love Man

Ben E. King / What Is Soul

Erobique / Scheibenwischer

Dufrense / Pick Up, Galaxy

Silentjay / Eternal, Internal Peace

Dave Eleanor /Comeback ft. Frank Powers (Melodiesinfonie Remix)

Allysha Joy / Orbit

 

 

·

Tracklist 3.12.19

Artist / Track Aaron Broomfield – I'm Gonna Miss Ya Goldroger – Wie leicht Chefket – Aufstehen Serious Klein, Amilli – Die for You (feat. ... >

·

Tracklist 26.11.19

Artist / Track Crystal Murray / Princess JGrrey / Dreaming Fool SAULT / Masterpiece Allah-Las / Star The Jay Vons / The World The Avalanches / ... >

·

Tracklist 19.11.19

Artist / Track Danit, Mose / Naturaleza Lido Pimienta / Humano (El Biho Remix) Ibeyi / Me Voy (feat Mala Rodriguez) John Holt / Never Never ... >

·

Tracklist 12.11.19

Artist / Track Zorn / Black Butterfly Atelje / Everslick A Vision of Panorama / Floral Rhythm - Original Mix VHOOR / Balanca Yta Jourias / Adome ... >

·

Tracklist 5.11.19

Artist / Track Nina Simone / Don't Smoke In Bed Cick Corea / Touchstone: Procession,Ceremony, Departure Shirley Bassey / (here Do I Begin) Love ... >

·

Tracklist 29.10.19

Artist / Track Ronald Sniders / Tukayana Don Cherry / Universal Mother Nina Simone / I Hold No Grudge Amanaz / Sunday Morning Mike Nyoni and Born ... >

·

Tracklist 22.10.19

Artist -Track Karate Boogaloo – Love, Need and Want You Zeitgeist Freedom Energy Exchange - Powers 2 (the People) (Sunny Side Up Collection) Surprise ... >

·

Tracklist 15.10.19

Artist - Track Matthew Halsall – It's What We Do Dorthy Ashby – Come Live With Me Makaya McCraven – Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds Rahsaan Roland ... >

·

Playlist 8.10.19

Artist - Track Godtet – Max Lush Carlos SilentJay, Jace XL – Just Waking Up Jaala – Junior Spirit Fatima – Dang - A COLORS SHOW FKA twigs, ... >

·

Playlist 17.9.19

Artist - Track The Rias Orchestra – Amram Etienne Vermoessen – Easy Morning Tops – Superstition Future Nai Palm – Have You Ever Been (To ... >

·

Playlist 10.9.19

Artist / Track / Album, Release / Lable / Year Albrecht La'Brooy / Alex's Lullaby / Healesville / Apollo / 2019 Kruder & Dorfmeister / Black Baby / Dj ... >