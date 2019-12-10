Tracklist 10.12.19

Artist / Track
Harry Sonoda / Weaves
Sulfate / Top Form
YinYin / Thom Ki Ki
La Luz / Mean Dream
Incognito / That’s The Way Of The World
Odyssey / Goin‘ Back To My Roots
SAULT / Why why why why why
HOIMESHAKE / Like Mariah
Spelling / Under The Sun
Peter Britto / I Want Your Love
Touch / Touch Music
Spiking / Liberation Train
Lucio Dalla / Attenti Al Lupo
Loredana Berte / Prendi Fre La Mani La Testa
Lucio Battisti / Amarsi Un Po
Karen Dalton / Something On Your Mind
Celeste / Strange
Melissa Kassab / Thoughter Than The Rest
Evelinn Trouble / Made Of Rain
Donovan / Season Of The Witch
The Düsseldorfer Düsterboys / Teneriffa
International Music / Du Hund
Yangboy$ / Meteo
Jessica Jurassica, Daif Daif Daif / Ghost Town
Clams Casiono / Cupidwing
Guy One / Estre (feat. Florence Adooni)
Can / I Want More
Goldroger / Bombermann
Ata Canani / Unsere deutschen Freunde
Derya Yildirim & Grup Simsek / Gurbet
Pryiah Ragu / Leaf High Japhna Gold
Juu, G.Jee / Rah Oei Rah
Sudan Archives / Did You Know
Marvin Gaye / It’s Not On You Shiwuup resp. It’s Not Unusual
Lijadu Sisters / Life’s Gone Down Low