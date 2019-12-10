Tracklist 10.12.19

Artist / Track

Harry Sonoda / Weaves

Sulfate / Top Form

YinYin / Thom Ki Ki

La Luz / Mean Dream

Incognito / That’s The Way Of The World

Odyssey / Goin‘ Back To My Roots

SAULT / Why why why why why

HOIMESHAKE / Like Mariah

Spelling / Under The Sun

Peter Britto / I Want Your Love

Touch / Touch Music

Spiking / Liberation Train

Lucio Dalla / Attenti Al Lupo

Loredana Berte / Prendi Fre La Mani La Testa

Lucio Battisti / Amarsi Un Po

Karen Dalton / Something On Your Mind

Celeste / Strange

Melissa Kassab / Thoughter Than The Rest

Evelinn Trouble / Made Of Rain

Donovan / Season Of The Witch

The Düsseldorfer Düsterboys / Teneriffa

International Music / Du Hund

Yangboy$ / Meteo

Jessica Jurassica, Daif Daif Daif / Ghost Town

Clams Casiono / Cupidwing

Guy One / Estre (feat. Florence Adooni)

Can / I Want More

Goldroger / Bombermann

Ata Canani / Unsere deutschen Freunde

Derya Yildirim & Grup Simsek / Gurbet

Pryiah Ragu / Leaf High Japhna Gold

Juu, G.Jee / Rah Oei Rah

Sudan Archives / Did You Know

Marvin Gaye / It’s Not On You Shiwuup resp. It’s Not Unusual

Lijadu Sisters / Life’s Gone Down Low