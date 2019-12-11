The Hottest Morning Show In Town!

Playlist vom 11.12.19, Der Morgen
Bro. Valentino – Stay Up Zimbabwe
Orchestre Poly-Rythmo de Cotonou – Idavi
Toni Tornado – Podes Crer, Amizade
Claudia – Deixa Eu Dizer
Tomorrow’s People – Open Soul
Pharoah Sanders – You’ve Got To Have Freedom
Arthur Russell – Barefoot In New York
Jimmy Hendrix – Crosstown Traffic
The Durutti Column – Otis
Rodrigo Amarante – That Old Dream Of Ours
Feist – The Limit To Your Love
Parquet Courts – Wide Awake
SZA – Broken Clocks
Sega Bodega – U Suck
Beck – Everlasting Nothing
Seinabo Sey – I Owe You Nothing
Pusha T – What Would Meek Do?
Sudan Archives – Glorious
DJ Shadow – Rosie
Dj NIgga Fox – Talanzele
Pyrit – Another Story
Marot – Global Integration
Key Tronics Ensemble – Calypso of House (Paradise Mix)
Omodaka – Kirakira Bushi
Volantis – Strada del Sole
Les Yeux Orange – Drôle de Drague
Merle – Fannie Likes 2 Dance
Dwight Druick – Georgy Porgy (Disco Version)
Space – Carry On , Turn Me On
Sharon Jones with E.L. Fields Gospel Wonders – Key to the Kingdom
Womack & Womack – MPB (Missin‘ Persons Bureau) (Paradise Ballroom MIx)
Steve Monite – Only You
Mystic Jungle – Jurakan
Red Axes – Sun My Sweet Sun
Jura Soundsystem – Mamma Capes