The Hottest Morning Show In Town!

Playlist vom 11.12.19, Der Morgen

Bro. Valentino – Stay Up Zimbabwe

Orchestre Poly-Rythmo de Cotonou – Idavi

Toni Tornado – Podes Crer, Amizade

Claudia – Deixa Eu Dizer

Tomorrow’s People – Open Soul

Pharoah Sanders – You’ve Got To Have Freedom

Arthur Russell – Barefoot In New York

Jimmy Hendrix – Crosstown Traffic

The Durutti Column – Otis

Rodrigo Amarante – That Old Dream Of Ours

Feist – The Limit To Your Love

Parquet Courts – Wide Awake

SZA – Broken Clocks

Sega Bodega – U Suck

Beck – Everlasting Nothing

Seinabo Sey – I Owe You Nothing

Pusha T – What Would Meek Do?

Sudan Archives – Glorious

DJ Shadow – Rosie

Dj NIgga Fox – Talanzele

Pyrit – Another Story

Marot – Global Integration

Key Tronics Ensemble – Calypso of House (Paradise Mix)

Omodaka – Kirakira Bushi

Volantis – Strada del Sole

Les Yeux Orange – Drôle de Drague

Merle – Fannie Likes 2 Dance

Dwight Druick – Georgy Porgy (Disco Version)

Space – Carry On , Turn Me On

Sharon Jones with E.L. Fields Gospel Wonders – Key to the Kingdom

Womack & Womack – MPB (Missin‘ Persons Bureau) (Paradise Ballroom MIx)

Steve Monite – Only You

Mystic Jungle – Jurakan

Red Axes – Sun My Sweet Sun

Jura Soundsystem – Mamma Capes