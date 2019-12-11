Klangbecken
Gawd - FlexFab
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

Links
Sendungsmachende
beni
Urs Rihs
Nächste Sendungen
  • Mi, 18.12., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 1.1., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 8.1., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 15.1., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 22.1., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 29.1., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 5.2., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 12.2., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 19.2., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 26.2., 8:00 - 11:00
Sendungsportrait
Sendung

Der Morgen Mittwoch

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 11.12.19, Der Morgen

Bro. Valentino – Stay Up Zimbabwe
Orchestre Poly-Rythmo de Cotonou – Idavi
Toni Tornado – Podes Crer, Amizade
Claudia – Deixa Eu Dizer
Tomorrow’s People – Open Soul
Pharoah Sanders – You’ve Got To Have Freedom
Arthur Russell – Barefoot In New York
Jimmy Hendrix – Crosstown Traffic
The Durutti Column – Otis
Rodrigo Amarante – That Old Dream Of Ours
Feist – The Limit To Your Love
Parquet Courts – Wide Awake
SZA – Broken Clocks
Sega Bodega – U Suck
Beck – Everlasting Nothing
Seinabo Sey – I Owe You Nothing
Pusha T – What Would Meek Do?
Sudan Archives – Glorious
DJ Shadow – Rosie
Dj NIgga Fox – Talanzele
Pyrit – Another Story
Marot – Global Integration
Key Tronics Ensemble – Calypso of House (Paradise Mix)
Omodaka – Kirakira Bushi
Volantis – Strada del Sole
Les Yeux Orange – Drôle de Drague
Merle – Fannie Likes 2 Dance
Dwight Druick – Georgy Porgy (Disco Version)
Space – Carry On , Turn Me On
Sharon Jones with E.L. Fields Gospel Wonders – Key to the Kingdom
Womack & Womack – MPB (Missin‘ Persons Bureau) (Paradise Ballroom MIx)
Steve Monite – Only You
Mystic Jungle – Jurakan
Red Axes – Sun My Sweet Sun
Jura Soundsystem – Mamma Capes

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 04.12.19 Crac - Wound Round Ella Fitzgerald - Stairway To The Stars Donald Byrd - Places & Spaces Michael Kiwanuka - Final Days Ibeyi - ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 20.11.19 Darondo - Let My People Go Michael Kiwanuka - You Ain't The Problem Ghostpoet - Us Against Whatever Ever FKA twigs - ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Shown In Town

Playlist vom 13.11.19 The Cheebacabra - The Denunciation Tafo - Zambo Zambo (feat. Nahid Akhtar with Mehdi Hassan and A. Nayyar) Rino Gaetano - Sfiorivano ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show in Town

Playlist vom 30.10.19 Ane Brun - Big In Japan Chris Turner - Liquid Love ErimaJ - Conflict Of A Man Dhafer Youssef - Wind & Shadows Lady Wray - Its ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 23.10.19 Etta James - The Sky Is Crying Big Mama Thornton - Let's Go Get Stoned Charles Bradley & The Menahan Street Band - The World (Is ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town!

Playlist vom 16.10.19 Pete Wingfield - Eighteen With A Bullet Frank Sinatra - That's Life Marlena Shaw - Woman Of The Ghetto Admas - Anchi Bale ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 09.10.19 Yaw - Where Will You Be America - Horse With No Name Geri Baird - Backside Of The Desert Lonnie Smith - It's Changed Only Child - ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 02.10.19 Stereolab - The Flower Called Nowhere Sun Ra - Door Of The Cosmos Grup Doğuş - Adaletin Bu mu Dünya Al Doum And The Faryds - Light ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 18.09.19 String Swing - Comment Te Dire Adieu? Joy Crookes - No Hands Sango - Benções (Sango Blem Mix) Drake - Blem Richenel - Autumn Anna ... >

·

The Hottest morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 11.09.19 Gil Scott-Heron & Brian Jackson - We almost Lost Detroit Ronnie Foster - Chunky Booker T. & The MG's - Time Is Tight Norma ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 04.09.19 City - Am Fenster Thievery Corporation - Shaolin Satellite The Heliocentrics - Mr. Owusu, I Presume? Rockers Hi-Fi - Music Is ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 28.09.19 Harlem Underground - Ain't No Sunshine Syl Johnson - Is It Because I'm Black Single Moses Dillard - I've Got To Find A Way (To Hide ... >