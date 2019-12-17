Tracklist 17.12.19

Artist / Track

Santana / Life Is Anew

Crown Ruler Sound (Compilation by Jeremy Spellacy):

Mike Fabulous / Wang East

Ezy & Isaac / Let Your Body Move (Oba Balu Balu)

Legacy / Monday Blues

Letta Mbulu / Vumani Makhosi

Ebo Tylor & Uhuru Yenzu / You Need Love

Amadou & Mariam / Je Pense A Toi

The Trinikas / Remember Me

BADBADNOTGOOD feat Charlotte Day Wilson / In Your Eyes

Spoek Matambo / I Found U

Freddie Scott / (You) Got What I Need

Rita Pavone / Come Te Non C’E Nessuno

Loredana Berte / In Alto Mare

Anatolian Weapons feat. Serios Savvaidis / Ofiodaimon

Aphty Khéa – Onyx Glitz (White Label Remix)

Tush – To Darnelladon (And Beyond)

WVR BVBY – Custard Shoulder

Karate Boogaloo – Doing It To Death

Musique Chienne – Une jam dans un parc

Nigel Rolfe – African Flower

Uffe – Pizzica Tarantata N 015 (Uffe Rework)

Sampa the Great – Freedom

Goldroger – Unter Nelken

La Nefera – Quiero Más

Aminé – Spice Girl

Reines Prochaines, Les – Hilli Billi

Mereba – Kinfolk

Lizzo – Juice

Frank Ocean – In My Room

Cakes da Killa – Luv Me Nots

Kweku Collins – Holla If Ya Hear Me

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/6YQGLlpjj1nwphIzmFaXM4?si=4_aiaHX3RB-_JGZbEk3eSA