Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Maisch!

Sendungsmachende
Melissa L'Eplattenier
Maisch Gosteli
Nächste Sendungen
  • Di, 7.1., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 14.1., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 21.1., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 28.1., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 4.2., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 11.2., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 18.2., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 25.2., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 3.3., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 10.3., 8:00 - 11:00
Sendung

Der Dienstag Morgen

Tracklist letzter Morgen ’19 with lovely support from Anuk Ursin <3

Artist / Track

Dorthy Ashby – Come Live With Me

Herbie Hancock – Hidden Shadows

The Sonarphonic – Super Breaker

Ernest Flippin II – Supersonic Space Lady

Jamie Jupitor – Computer Power

Tolk – Lost, Frank Ocean  (Radio Edit)

Doja Cat – Bottom Bitch

Dream Doll, Young MA, Chinese Kitty, Mulatto, Hitmaka, Dreezy – Thot Box (Remix) [feat. Young MA, Dreezy, Mulatto, Dream Doll, Chinese Kitty]

Sampa The Great – Final Form

Stevie Wonder – Happy Birthday

Haute – Shut Me Down

Skepta – No Security

Saïan Supa Crew – Soul mwa pas (avec Sandy Quidal)

J. Cole;Ari Lennox – Shea Butter Baby

Jul – Délicieuse

Gangsta pat – Mo Murder

Grandmaster Flash feat. Melle Mel & Duke Bootee – Message II (Survival)

Deniro Farrar – Can’t Touch Me

Donna Summer – Love To Love You Baby

The Ethiopian Brothers – Ashadwa

Penguin Feet & the Teardrop Kid – You Got the Makings of a Real Freak

Rozei & Bangers Only – Ooo La La

Bad Gyal – Zorra

Skepta – Crime Riddim

Mobb Deep – Survival of the Fittest

Youssoupha – La lune

J Hus – Must Be

Trio Ternura – Filhos De Zambi

Black Blood – A.I.E. (A’mwana)

Nana Tuffour – Asamando

Chance The Rapper – Hot Shower

Bbymutha – D.I.Y

Maliibu Miitch – Give Her Some Money

Thx and love and hugs and kisses to the wonderful anouk for the wonderful support//wonderful

Tracklist 17.12.19

Tracklist 3.12.19

Tracklist 26.11.19

Tracklist 19.11.19

Tracklist 12.11.19

Tracklist 5.11.19

Tracklist 29.10.19

Tracklist 22.10.19

Tracklist 15.10.19

Playlist 8.10.19

