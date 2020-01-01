Tracklist letzter Morgen ’19 with lovely support from Anuk Ursin <3

Artist / Track
Dorthy Ashby – Come Live With Me
Herbie Hancock – Hidden Shadows
The Sonarphonic – Super Breaker
Ernest Flippin II – Supersonic Space Lady
Jamie Jupitor – Computer Power
Tolk – Lost, Frank Ocean (Radio Edit)
Dream Doll, Young MA, Chinese Kitty, Mulatto, Hitmaka, Dreezy – Thot Box (Remix) [feat. Young MA, Dreezy, Mulatto, Dream Doll, Chinese Kitty]
Stevie Wonder – Happy Birthday
Saïan Supa Crew – Soul mwa pas (avec Sandy Quidal)
J. Cole;Ari Lennox – Shea Butter Baby
Grandmaster Flash feat. Melle Mel & Duke Bootee – Message II (Survival)
Deniro Farrar – Can’t Touch Me
Donna Summer – Love To Love You Baby
The Ethiopian Brothers – Ashadwa
Penguin Feet & the Teardrop Kid – You Got the Makings of a Real Freak
Rozei & Bangers Only – Ooo La La
Mobb Deep – Survival of the Fittest
Trio Ternura – Filhos De Zambi
Black Blood – A.I.E. (A’mwana)
Chance The Rapper – Hot Shower
Maliibu Miitch – Give Her Some Money
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4XycfHvPpzXeIDihNBhCK7?si=LqqZdKJeS9KNXIivvOuRTQ
Thx and love and hugs and kisses to the wonderful anouk for the wonderful support//wonderful