SamStagmorgen nr. 612 4.01.2020

Happy New Year all y’all and welcome to my show. Here is the playlist and the link for listening to the coolest morning show in town on the greatest little radio station in the land. Thanks for turnin on and tunin in every SamStagmorgen from 8 to 11 a.m. CET.
08.00 Celtic Sojourn Auld Lang Syne
08:07 Bill Keith – Auld Lang Syne
08:10 Francesco Turrisi, Rhiannon Giddens – I’m On My Way
08:18 Matt Andersen – Give Me Some Light
08:23 Van Morrison – Days Gone By
08:34 Charley Crockett – Borrowed Time
08:37 Megg Farrell – New Orleans Waltz
08:40 Che Apalache – The Wall
08:42 J.S. Ondara – American Dream
08:47 Larry Sparks – There’s a New Moon Over My Shoulder
08:50 The Revelers – Les blues à Blake (Blake’s Blues)
08:54 Dominik Balimann – Strength & Love
09:00 Henry Mancini – Moon River Cha Cha
09:09 Johnny Otis – Happy New Year Baby
09:16 The Staple Singers – Masters Of War
09: something Bob Dylan live 1991 Masters of War