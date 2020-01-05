SamStagmorgen nr. 612 4.01.2020

Klangbecken
Gettin the flock out of bed every SamStagmorgen on RaBe from 8 to 11 a.m. CET religiously since 2008. Presenting the best wake up soundtrack, special guests of local, national and international renown , CDs and Tix to give away and special surprises every week. So, turn on, tune in, and pass some mighty good enjoys. Your host with the most is Bruce Caldwell and his side-kick Baba chimes in with weather, cultural tips and much more. Thanks for caring and for sharing. Your feedback is appreciated! We love you mushly and thanks for listening. Become a supporter and/or a member of our little club. Only the coolest folk are RaBe’s….join us, we need you.

Happy New Year all y’all and welcome to my show. Here is the playlist and the link for listening to the coolest morning show in town on the greatest little radio station in the land. Thanks for turnin on and tunin in every SamStagmorgen from 8 to 11 a.m. CET.

    08.00 Celtic Sojourn Auld Lang Syne

    08:07 Bill Keith – Auld Lang Syne

    08:10 Francesco Turrisi, Rhiannon Giddens – I’m On My Way

    08:18 Matt Andersen – Give Me Some Light

    08:23 Van Morrison – Days Gone By

    08:34 Charley Crockett – Borrowed Time

    08:37 Megg Farrell – New Orleans Waltz

    08:40 Che Apalache – The Wall

    08:42 J.S. Ondara – American Dream

    08:47 Larry Sparks – There’s a New Moon Over My Shoulder

    08:50 The Revelers – Les blues à Blake (Blake’s Blues)

    08:54 Dominik Balimann – Strength & Love

    09:00 Henry Mancini – Moon River Cha Cha

    09:09 Johnny Otis – Happy New Year Baby

    09:16 The Staple Singers – Masters Of War

09: something Bob Dylan live 1991 Masters of War

    09:28 Yola – Love All Night (Work All Day)

    09:32 North Mississippi Allstars featuring Jason Isbell and Duane Betts – Mean Old

    09:39 Kelsey Waldon – White Noise, White Lines

    09:43 King Corduroy – The Emerald Triangle Blues

    09:50 Keller Williams & the Keels – Medulla Oblongatta

    09:54 Paul Cauthen – Cocaine Country Dancing

    10:09 The Dead South – Broken Cowboy

    10:16 Robert Ellis – Fucking Crazy

    10:19 Manu Chao – Words of Truth

    10:22 The Fried Bikinis – Feet in the Sand

    10:25 The Reverend Shawn Amos & The Brotherhood – Counting Down the Days

    10:28 Mavis Staples – What You Gonna Do

    10:32 Van Morrison – Dark Night Of The Soul

    10:38 Matt Andersen – What Would Your Mama Say

    10:43 Daisycutter – Leave a Light On

    10:47 Them Coulee Boys – Midnight Manifestos

    10:53 Playing for Change – One Love