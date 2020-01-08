Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

Sendungsmachende
beni
Urs Rihs
  • Mi, 15.1., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 22.1., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 29.1., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 5.2., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 12.2., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 19.2., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 26.2., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 4.3., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 11.3., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 18.3., 8:00 - 11:00
Der Morgen Mittwoch

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 08.01.20

Joe Armon-Jones – Try Walk With Me (feat. Asheber)
Dolphin Flight – Mydriase
Carl Gari – Capsize
Gold Panda – I’m With You But I’m Lonely
Glen Porter – The Devil’s Chariot
Becays – Pressures
Khadja Bonet – The Visitor
Moonchild – The List
L’Orange & Jeremiah Jae – Dead Battery
Kassa Overall – I Know You See Me (feat. J Hoard & Melanie Charles)
Courtial & Errol Knowles – Don’t You Think It’s Time
Michael Kiwanuka – Hero
Caribou – Home
Zeitgeist Freedom Energy Exchange – Powers 2 The People
Sallie Ford and the Sound Outside – I Swear
Thao & The Get Down Stay Down – Meticulous Bird
Y La Bamba – Entre Los Dos
Helado Negro – Running
David Byrne and Brian Eno – Strange Overtones
Parquet Courts – Human Performance
Sofia Bolt – Get Out Of My Head
Ester Poly – Big Bang
Schade – Au Revoir
David Walters – Kryé Mwen
Anadol – Ya Evde Korksan
Hessel Veldman – Boezem Ballet
Blue Boy – Remember Me
Aim – Aint Got Time To Waste (feat. YZ)
Action Bronson & The Alchemist – Dmtri
Kourosh Yaghmaei – Gol Yakh کوروش یغمایی – گل یخ
Elektro Hafiz – Ne Diyeyim
Abstract Eye – Grandfather Fire
Psychic Mirrors – I Come For Your Love
Romeo – Burn Me Up
Knights Action – Single Girl
Jerome Sydenham & Kerri Chandler – Candela
Joe Tatton Trio – Bang Bang Boogaloo
Ramsey Lewis Trio – The ‚In‘ Crowd

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Shown In Town

The Hottest Morning Show in Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town!

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

