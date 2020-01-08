The Hottest Morning Show In Town!

Playlist vom 08.01.20
Joe Armon-Jones – Try Walk With Me (feat. Asheber)
Dolphin Flight – Mydriase
Carl Gari – Capsize
Gold Panda – I’m With You But I’m Lonely
Glen Porter – The Devil’s Chariot
Becays – Pressures
Khadja Bonet – The Visitor
Moonchild – The List
L’Orange & Jeremiah Jae – Dead Battery
Kassa Overall – I Know You See Me (feat. J Hoard & Melanie Charles)
Courtial & Errol Knowles – Don’t You Think It’s Time
Michael Kiwanuka – Hero
Caribou – Home
Zeitgeist Freedom Energy Exchange – Powers 2 The People
Sallie Ford and the Sound Outside – I Swear
Thao & The Get Down Stay Down – Meticulous Bird
Y La Bamba – Entre Los Dos
Helado Negro – Running
David Byrne and Brian Eno – Strange Overtones
Parquet Courts – Human Performance
Sofia Bolt – Get Out Of My Head
Ester Poly – Big Bang
Schade – Au Revoir
David Walters – Kryé Mwen
Anadol – Ya Evde Korksan
Hessel Veldman – Boezem Ballet
Blue Boy – Remember Me
Aim – Aint Got Time To Waste (feat. YZ)
Action Bronson & The Alchemist – Dmtri
Kourosh Yaghmaei – Gol Yakh کوروش یغمایی – گل یخ
Elektro Hafiz – Ne Diyeyim
Abstract Eye – Grandfather Fire
Psychic Mirrors – I Come For Your Love
Romeo – Burn Me Up
Knights Action – Single Girl
Jerome Sydenham & Kerri Chandler – Candela
Joe Tatton Trio – Bang Bang Boogaloo
Ramsey Lewis Trio – The ‚In‘ Crowd