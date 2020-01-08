The Hottest Morning Show In Town!

Playlist vom 08.01.20

Joe Armon-Jones – Try Walk With Me (feat. Asheber)

Dolphin Flight – Mydriase

Carl Gari – Capsize

Gold Panda – I’m With You But I’m Lonely

Glen Porter – The Devil’s Chariot

Becays – Pressures

Khadja Bonet – The Visitor

Moonchild – The List

L’Orange & Jeremiah Jae – Dead Battery

Kassa Overall – I Know You See Me (feat. J Hoard & Melanie Charles)

Courtial & Errol Knowles – Don’t You Think It’s Time

Michael Kiwanuka – Hero

Caribou – Home

Zeitgeist Freedom Energy Exchange – Powers 2 The People

Sallie Ford and the Sound Outside – I Swear

Thao & The Get Down Stay Down – Meticulous Bird

Y La Bamba – Entre Los Dos

Helado Negro – Running

David Byrne and Brian Eno – Strange Overtones

Parquet Courts – Human Performance

Sofia Bolt – Get Out Of My Head

Ester Poly – Big Bang

Schade – Au Revoir

David Walters – Kryé Mwen

Anadol – Ya Evde Korksan

Hessel Veldman – Boezem Ballet

Blue Boy – Remember Me

Aim – Aint Got Time To Waste (feat. YZ)

Action Bronson & The Alchemist – Dmtri

Kourosh Yaghmaei – Gol Yakh کوروش یغمایی – گل یخ

Elektro Hafiz – Ne Diyeyim

Abstract Eye – Grandfather Fire

Psychic Mirrors – I Come For Your Love

Romeo – Burn Me Up

Knights Action – Single Girl

Jerome Sydenham & Kerri Chandler – Candela

Joe Tatton Trio – Bang Bang Boogaloo

Ramsey Lewis Trio – The ‚In‘ Crowd