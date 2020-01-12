Sam Stagmorgen nr. 613 11Jan2020 w/Pink Pedrazzi

Über die Sendung

Gettin the flock out of bed every SamStagmorgen on RaBe from 8 to 11 a.m. CET religiously since 2008. Presenting the best wake up soundtrack, special guests of local, national and international renown , CDs and Tix to give away and special surprises every week. So, turn on, tune in, and pass some mighty good enjoys. Your host with the most is Bruce Caldwell and his side-kick Baba chimes in with weather, cultural tips and much more. Thanks for caring and for sharing. Your feedback is appreciated! We love you mushly and thanks for listening. Become a supporter and/or a member of our little club. Only the coolest folk are RaBe’s….join us, we need you.