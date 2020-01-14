Tracklist 14.1.20

Artist / Track

Laraaji / All Of A Sudden

Kim Jung Mi / Ganadarmabasa

The Cleaners From Venus / Only A Shadow

Dominique Dumont / Sans Cesse, Mon Cheri

Black / Wonderful Life

The Human League / Circus OF Death

The Durutti Column / Sketch For A Summer

Rare Silk / Storm

Lonnie Liston Smith / Shadows

Mike Oldfield / Shadow On The Wall

Surprise Chef / Hymn For The Route #1 Tram (solitrack for first nation fire fighters – please donate via band camp!)

Karate Boogaloo / Ready Or Not Here I Come (Can’t Hide From Love)

Jungle Brothers / Beyond This World

Jurassic 5 / Concrete Schoolyard

Ace Tee, Kwame / Bist Du Down?

Haiyti / Giveaway

Taz / Spiel

Baze / Glück

Zé Roberto / Lotus 72 D

Michael Boothman / What You Want Do For Love

Dalton / Soul Brother

Kariem / I Love You

Nat King Cole / This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)

KK Eko / Storm Abated (Instrumental)

DJ Kaos / Kosmischer Rückenwind

Eddie C / Way Uptown

Leila Pinheiro / Tudo Em Cima

ANAVITORIA / Ai Amor

Pentslua! Rush Hour’s Compilation of the Rise of Electronical Dance Music in South Africa (1988-1990):

The Equals / New Lover

Spirro / Ma Hero (Dub Remix)

Michelle Gurevic / Poison in My Mind

Bambii feat Pamputtae / Nitevision