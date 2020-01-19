SamStagmorgen nr. 614 with the 2TKs

Partial playlist of the latest show. Thanks so much for listening ever Saturday morning from 8 to 11 a.m. CET
08:02 Calexico & Iron & Wine – Midnight Sun
08:10 The Milk Carton Kids – I’ll Be Gone
- 08:12 Bonnie ‚Prince‘ Billy – Track 8
- 08:15 Carman A.D. – Changed
- 08:23 Zachary Lucky – There Was a Time When I Used to Run
- 08:27 The Steeldrivers – I Choose You
- 08:35 David Dondero – The Presidential Palace of Pornography
- 08:41 David Dondero – Easy Chair
- 08:47 Daniel Lanois – That’s the Way It Is
- 08:50 Sunny War – Shell of a Girl
- 08:55 Luther Dickinson and Sisters of the Strawberry Moon, Amy Helm, Luther Dickinson and Sisters of the Strawberry Moon feat. Amy Helm – Like a Songbird That Has Fallen (feat. Amy Helm)
- 08:57 Josh Ritter – All Some Kind of Dream
- 09:02 Bruce Cockburn – Blind Willie
- 09:06 Swamp Dogg – Memories
- 09:10 Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley – World Full Of Blues (Feat. Taj Mahal) feat. Taj Mahal
- 09:15 Sheryl Crow, Eric Clapton, Sting, Brandi Carlile – Beware Of Darkness
- 09:19 Jim Lauderdale – As a Sign
- 09:23 The Specials – The Lunatics
- 09:27 The Revelers – Toi, Tu Veux Pus De Moi
- 09:31 Le Vent du Nord – Adieu du village
- 09:36 Leyla McCalla – The Capitalist Blues
- 09:40 Ben Winship – What’s the Matter with the Well
- 09:42 Willard Gayheart – Coney Island Washboard
- 09:44 Ben Winship – My Name’s Mudd
- 09:50 The Punk Club, Kristopher Craig – 2018 (feat. Kristopher Craig)
- 09:58 Chez Lim – Zach Braff Movie Song (Live)
- 10:16 John Martyn – Over The Hill
- 10:29 Imogen Clark – Too Late
- 10:41 Lachlan Bryan & The Wildes – Dugdemona
- 10:53 Chris Whitley – Kick the Stones
- 10:57 Ringo Starr – Send Love Spread Peace