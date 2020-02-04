Klangbecken
Über die Sendung

It’s Time for you… Du bist ein Musikfreak und hörst gerne guten Sound. Dann schalt dein Radio ein, hör „AbbAZappA“ und entdecke gute Musik von Blues, Beat, Rock über Pop, Soul, R’n’B, Folk und vieles mehr. Musik die du noch nie, oder schon lange nicht mehr gehört hast. Du erfährst dabei auch Anekdoten und Randinformationen zu den KünstlerInnen. Die Sendungen behandeln nicht ein einzelnes Thema, sondern bringen dir einen bunten Mix Musikgeschichte näher.

Vergiss für einen Moment den Alltag und sing mit, wenn deine Hammersongs gespielt werden. Radio Bern RaBe bringts! „AbbAZappA“… das ist genau deine Musiksendung, die nicht nur bei AbbA anfängt und bei ZappA (Frank) auch nicht aufhört.

Gotta be good! Die Welt der Musik zum an- und reinhören – moderiert von Hans Mayer.

Let the Music play! Jeden zweiten Dienstag von 20 bis 21 Uhr… yeah!

Hans Mayer
AbbAZappA

Tour de Lorraine 2020 Gespielte Lieder

20 Ausgabe Tour de Lorraine 2020

Gespielte Lieder

01 Die Aeronauten – Das Ende ist nah(2017)

02 John Lennon, The Plastic Ono Band – Power to the People(1971)

03 Naked in English Class – Throw that Beat in the Garbage Can(2018)

04 Swatka city – Zouvenir(2019)

05 King’s Queer – Porcherie(2014)

06 One Sentence Supervisor feat. Bahur Ghazi – Onomatopoeia(2017)

07 L’Eclair – Castor McDavid(2019)

08 Best-Elle – Hägu(2018)

09 Butchers of Lassie – Pappi unser(2019)

10 Guts Pie Earshot – Close to Distance(2007)

11 Willibald – Electric Kiss(2017)

12 Camilla Sparksss – 2. Are You(2019)

13 Richie Spice -The World Is A Cycle(2008)

14 Eurythmics – I Saved the World Today(1999)