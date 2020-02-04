20 Ausgabe Tour de Lorraine 2020

Gespielte Lieder

01 Die Aeronauten – Das Ende ist nah(2017)

02 John Lennon, The Plastic Ono Band – Power to the People(1971)

03 Naked in English Class – Throw that Beat in the Garbage Can(2018)

04 Swatka city – Zouvenir(2019)

05 King’s Queer – Porcherie(2014)

06 One Sentence Supervisor feat. Bahur Ghazi – Onomatopoeia(2017)

07 L’Eclair – Castor McDavid(2019)

08 Best-Elle – Hägu(2018)

09 Butchers of Lassie – Pappi unser(2019)

10 Guts Pie Earshot – Close to Distance(2007)

11 Willibald – Electric Kiss(2017)

12 Camilla Sparksss – 2. Are You(2019)

13 Richie Spice -The World Is A Cycle(2008)

14 Eurythmics – I Saved the World Today(1999)