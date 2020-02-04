20 Ausgabe Tour de Lorraine 2020
Gespielte Lieder
01 Die Aeronauten – Das Ende ist nah(2017)
02 John Lennon, The Plastic Ono Band – Power to the People(1971)
03 Naked in English Class – Throw that Beat in the Garbage Can(2018)
04 Swatka city – Zouvenir(2019)
05 King’s Queer – Porcherie(2014)
06 One Sentence Supervisor feat. Bahur Ghazi – Onomatopoeia(2017)
07 L’Eclair – Castor McDavid(2019)
09 Butchers of Lassie – Pappi unser(2019)
10 Guts Pie Earshot – Close to Distance(2007)
11 Willibald – Electric Kiss(2017)
12 Camilla Sparksss – 2. Are You(2019)
13 Richie Spice -The World Is A Cycle(2008)