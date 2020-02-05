The Hottest Morning Show In Town!

Playlist vom 05.02.20
Kenny Cox – Clap Clap! The Joyful Noise
Lausse The Cat – Redstripe Rhapsody
Caetano Veloso – Olha O Menino
Greenwood Rhythm Coalition – Rise Up
Karriem Riggins – Bahia Dreamin‘
Jeremy Ellis – Lotus Blooms
Beatrice Dillon – Workaround Two
ThE DiAboLical LibERTieS – LoVe groWS
Greyboy – Polyphonix
The Unknown Cases – Stop The Madness
Obongjayar – Still Sun
Caribou – You And I
Tirzah – No Romance
Jeans For Jesus – Bubbletrouble
Orakle Ngoy feat. Dj Natur_E – Toktok
Crack Cloud – Swish Swash
Omni Selassi – Sylvester Stylonce
Disco Doom – Ex Teenager
The Caretaker – Equinox Eyes Will Stop
Def Wish Cast – Day Tripper (feat. Spikey Tee)
Buriers – Stuffing A Chest With Twigs
Tommy Lobo – Oh My Glob
2/5BZ – KATiL AMERiKA
Talking Heads – This Must Be The Place (Psychemagik Naive Edit)
DJ Flugvel og Geimskip – Tilraunastofa
Schade – Je ne pense qu’à ça
JPEGMAFIA – Free The Frail (feat. Helena Deland)
Tierra Whack – CLONES
Carla dal Forno – Took a Long Time
Baltra & 박혜진 park hye jin – Ahead Of Time
Unknown Artist – Ride On (Red Greg Edit)
Magick Edit Allstars – Space ’n Dance (Motown Sounds – Bad Mouthin)
Pumphouse Gang – Welcome Back Into My Life
D.J. Spen Presents Jasper Street Company – Solid Ground (Spensane Vocal)
Olivier Verhaeghe – Champs Élysées
Junior Byron – Inch By Inch
EABS feat. Tenderlonious – Kraksa