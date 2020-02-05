The Hottest Morning Show In Town!

Playlist vom 05.02.20

Kenny Cox – Clap Clap! The Joyful Noise

Lausse The Cat – Redstripe Rhapsody

Caetano Veloso – Olha O Menino

Greenwood Rhythm Coalition – Rise Up

Karriem Riggins – Bahia Dreamin‘

Jeremy Ellis – Lotus Blooms

Beatrice Dillon – Workaround Two

ThE DiAboLical LibERTieS – LoVe groWS

Greyboy – Polyphonix

The Unknown Cases – Stop The Madness

Obongjayar – Still Sun

Caribou – You And I

Tirzah – No Romance

Jeans For Jesus – Bubbletrouble

Orakle Ngoy feat. Dj Natur_E – Toktok

Crack Cloud – Swish Swash

Omni Selassi – Sylvester Stylonce

Disco Doom – Ex Teenager

The Caretaker – Equinox Eyes Will Stop

Def Wish Cast – Day Tripper (feat. Spikey Tee)

Buriers – Stuffing A Chest With Twigs

Tommy Lobo – Oh My Glob

2/5BZ – KATiL AMERiKA

Talking Heads – This Must Be The Place (Psychemagik Naive Edit)

DJ Flugvel og Geimskip – Tilraunastofa

Schade – Je ne pense qu’à ça

JPEGMAFIA – Free The Frail (feat. Helena Deland)

Tierra Whack – CLONES

Carla dal Forno – Took a Long Time

Baltra & 박혜진 park hye jin – Ahead Of Time

Unknown Artist – Ride On (Red Greg Edit)

Magick Edit Allstars – Space ’n Dance (Motown Sounds – Bad Mouthin)

Pumphouse Gang – Welcome Back Into My Life

D.J. Spen Presents Jasper Street Company – Solid Ground (Spensane Vocal)

Olivier Verhaeghe – Champs Élysées

Junior Byron – Inch By Inch

EABS feat. Tenderlonious – Kraksa