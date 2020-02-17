Gespielte lieder 18.02.20

158 Sendung 18.02.2020 / 20:00 bis 21:00 (1969)revolutionäre Musik Ära

01 The Beatles – Get Back(1969)

02 The Doors – Peace Frog(1969)

02 The Stooges – 1969(1969)

03 George Harrison – No Time Or Space(1969)

04 Procol Harum – Long Gone Geek(1968)

04 The Shiver – Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood(1969)

05 Spirit – I Got A Line On You(1969)

06 Iron Butterfly – In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida(1969)

07 Hundred Seventy Split – Do You Wish You Were At Woodstock(1969)

08 Jefferson Airplane – 1969.flac

09 Janis Joplin (With The Kozmic Blues Band) – As Good As You’ve Been to This World(1969)

10 The Velvet Underground – After Hours(1969)

11 The Velvet Underground – Beginning To See The Light(1969)

12 Bob Dylan – Girl From The North Country.flac

13 Fleetwood Mac – Rattlesnake Shake(1969)

14 The Flesh Failures _ Eyes Look Your Last _ Let The Sun Shine In(1969)