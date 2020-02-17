Klangbecken
Über die Sendung

It’s Time for you… Du bist ein Musikfreak und hörst gerne guten Sound. Dann schalt dein Radio ein, hör „AbbAZappA“ und entdecke gute Musik von Blues, Beat, Rock über Pop, Soul, R’n’B, Folk und vieles mehr. Musik die du noch nie, oder schon lange nicht mehr gehört hast. Du erfährst dabei auch Anekdoten und Randinformationen zu den KünstlerInnen. Die Sendungen behandeln nicht ein einzelnes Thema, sondern bringen dir einen bunten Mix Musikgeschichte näher.

Vergiss für einen Moment den Alltag und sing mit, wenn deine Hammersongs gespielt werden. Radio Bern RaBe bringts! „AbbAZappA“… das ist genau deine Musiksendung, die nicht nur bei AbbA anfängt und bei ZappA (Frank) auch nicht aufhört.

Gotta be good! Die Welt der Musik zum an- und reinhören – moderiert von Hans Mayer.

Let the Music play! Jeden zweiten Dienstag von 20 bis 21 Uhr… yeah!

Sendungsmachende
Hans Mayer
Gespielte lieder 18.02.20

158 Sendung 18.02.2020 / 20:00 bis 21:00 (1969)revolutionäre Musik Ära

01 The Beatles – Get Back(1969)

02 The Doors – Peace Frog(1969)

02 The Stooges – 1969(1969)

03 George Harrison – No Time Or Space(1969)

04 Procol Harum – Long Gone Geek(1968)

04 The Shiver – Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood(1969)

05 Spirit – I Got A Line On You(1969)

06 Iron Butterfly – In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida(1969)

07 Hundred Seventy Split – Do You Wish You Were At Woodstock(1969)

08 Jefferson Airplane – 1969.flac

09 Janis Joplin (With The Kozmic Blues Band) – As Good As You’ve Been to This World(1969)

10 The Velvet Underground – After Hours(1969)

11 The Velvet Underground – Beginning To See The Light(1969)

12 Bob Dylan – Girl From The North Country.flac

13 Fleetwood Mac – Rattlesnake Shake(1969)

14 The Flesh Failures _ Eyes Look Your Last _ Let The Sun Shine In(1969)