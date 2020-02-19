The Hottest Morning Show In Town!

Subkutan
RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

Playlist vom 19.02.20

El Khat – Ya Raiyat
Mystic Jungle – Blue Marlin Club
Nightmares on Wax – Back To Nature (feat. Kuauhtli Vasquez, Wixarika Tribe)
Aura Safari – Saturn And Calypso
Man Jumping – Walk On, Bye (Khidja Remix)
Afrodesia – Meet In Tunis
Alogte Oho – Mam Yinne Wa
Unknown Artist – Teach Me Lord (Al-Tone Edit)
BLO – Hypocrisy
Sharon Jones with E.L. Fields Gospel Wonders – Key to the Kingdom
Kelly Finnigan – Impressions Of You
The Sure Fire Soul Ensemble – Balboa Park
Idris Ackamoor & The Pyramids – We Be All Africans
The Souljazz Orchestra – Dog Eat Dog
The Poets Of Rhythm – Serengeti Stroke
Ebo Taylor & Uhuru Yenzu – What Is Life?
20th Century Steel Band – Heaven and Hell is on Earth
Donnell Pitman – Chocolate Lover (Dance Club Mix)
George Jackson – I Can’t Do Without You
Collocutor – Continuation
The Heliocentrics – Venom
Encore – Padada
Scorpion Violente – Pumping Iron
Wackelkontakt – Papamummy
MK-ULTRA – The Grave (Dachstock Session)
SAULT – No Bullshit
FYI Chris – Special Names
Afshin – Dubbin‘ in Tehran (Jus-Ed Remix)
Victor – Amerikan Dread
Falco – Der Kommissar
Thundercat (feat. BADBADNOTGOOD & Flying Lotus) – King of the Hill
Young Marco – The Best I Could Do (With What I Had)

