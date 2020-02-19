The Hottest Morning Show In Town!

Playlist vom 19.02.20

El Khat – Ya Raiyat

Mystic Jungle – Blue Marlin Club

Nightmares on Wax – Back To Nature (feat. Kuauhtli Vasquez, Wixarika Tribe)

Aura Safari – Saturn And Calypso

Man Jumping – Walk On, Bye (Khidja Remix)

Afrodesia – Meet In Tunis

Alogte Oho – Mam Yinne Wa

Unknown Artist – Teach Me Lord (Al-Tone Edit)

BLO – Hypocrisy

Sharon Jones with E.L. Fields Gospel Wonders – Key to the Kingdom

Kelly Finnigan – Impressions Of You

The Sure Fire Soul Ensemble – Balboa Park

Idris Ackamoor & The Pyramids – We Be All Africans

The Souljazz Orchestra – Dog Eat Dog

The Poets Of Rhythm – Serengeti Stroke

Ebo Taylor & Uhuru Yenzu – What Is Life?

20th Century Steel Band – Heaven and Hell is on Earth

Donnell Pitman – Chocolate Lover (Dance Club Mix)

George Jackson – I Can’t Do Without You

Collocutor – Continuation

The Heliocentrics – Venom

Encore – Padada

Scorpion Violente – Pumping Iron

Wackelkontakt – Papamummy

MK-ULTRA – The Grave (Dachstock Session)

SAULT – No Bullshit

FYI Chris – Special Names

Afshin – Dubbin‘ in Tehran (Jus-Ed Remix)

Victor – Amerikan Dread

Falco – Der Kommissar

Thundercat (feat. BADBADNOTGOOD & Flying Lotus) – King of the Hill

Young Marco – The Best I Could Do (With What I Had)