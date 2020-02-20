Playlist vom 20.02.2020

Eine Sendung mit Musik aus der Schweiz beider, ehm, aller Geschlechter. (At least we try ...).

Calua - Get Away Puts Marie - A Quantum of Sun E-L-R - Glancing Limbs Velvet Two Stripes - Drinks Zayk - Kurt Evelinn Trouble - Monstrous Elvett - Whistleblower Wolfman - Mad Woman True - Made of Glass Jessiquoi - The Magician Jamie Wong-Li - Morphine Tommy ... >