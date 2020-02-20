Playlist vom 20.02.2020

Das Radieschen spielte eine Auswahl von allen Song-Einsendungen für den MFB-Award 2019 in der Kategorie Song of the Year 2019 und viele weitere geile Schweizer Musik.
- The Lugubrious – Want Me
- KlangDruide – Oasis
- Jay Jules – Move
- Murphy – African Mammy
- YOKKO – Thief
- The Wise Fools – Caroline
- The Opposite – Boys Don’t Restrain
- Vapourtrail – Part Of A Notion
- Leoni Leoni – Du willsch es au
- Nowfrago – Our Life as Sunset
- Paquita Maria – Metamorphose
- Paquita Maria – Schärischnitt
- Willibald – Andromeda
- Batbait – Friendly
- Velvet Two Stripes – Got me Good
- Hot Running Blood – We Need to Talk
- Behave! – Smile
- The Konnincks – Staring At Walls
- Palko!Muski – Happy Therapy
- Frutti Di Mari – Mahala / Rustem
- Los Gatillos – J’irai t’enterrer à Ushuaia
- The Dead Brothers – Les papillons noirs
- Zayk – Juno
- Adaya – Gypsy Line