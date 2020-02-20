Amplifier
Die Sendung mit Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund. Jeden zweiten Donnerstagabend zwischen 20.00 Uhr und 22.00 Uhr.

Andrea
Marius le Russe
Bäschtu vom RaBe
Playlist vom 20.02.2020

Das Radieschen spielte eine Auswahl von allen Song-Einsendungen für den MFB-Award 2019 in der Kategorie Song of the Year 2019 und viele weitere geile Schweizer Musik.

  1. The Lugubrious – Want Me
  2. KlangDruide – Oasis
  3. Jay Jules – Move
  4. Murphy – African Mammy
  5. YOKKO – Thief
  6. The Wise Fools – Caroline
  7. The Opposite – Boys Don’t Restrain
  8. Vapourtrail – Part Of A Notion
  9. Leoni Leoni – Du willsch es au
  10. Nowfrago – Our Life as Sunset
  11. Paquita Maria – Metamorphose
  12. Paquita Maria – Schärischnitt
  13. Willibald – Andromeda
  14. Batbait – Friendly
  15. Velvet Two Stripes – Got me Good
  16. Hot Running Blood – We Need to Talk
  17. Behave! – Smile
  18. The Konnincks – Staring At Walls
  19. Palko!Muski – Happy Therapy
  20. Frutti Di Mari – Mahala / Rustem
  21. Los Gatillos – J’irai t’enterrer à Ushuaia
  22. The Dead Brothers – Les papillons noirs
  23. Zayk – Juno
  24. Adaya – Gypsy Line
Playlist vom 23.01.2019

Eine Sendung mit Musik aus der Schweiz beider, ehm, aller Geschlechter. (At least we try ...).

  1. Calua - Get Away
  2. Puts Marie - A Quantum of Sun
  3. E-L-R - Glancing Limbs
  4. Velvet Two Stripes - Drinks
  5. Zayk - Kurt
  6. Evelinn Trouble - Monstrous
  7. Elvett - Whistleblower
  8. Wolfman - Mad Woman
  9. True - Made of Glass
  10. Jessiquoi - The Magician
  11. Jamie Wong-Li - Morphine
  12. Tommy ... >

Keine Schweizer Musik …

... gibt es im allerletzten Radieschen dieses Jahres zu hören. Nein, keine Schweizer Musik. Was hören Andrea und Bäschtu für Musik, wenn sie gerade nicht Schweizer Musik hören?! Eben, andere Musik. In dieser allerletzten Sendung des Jahres 2019 hörst du eine kleine Auswahl der Musik, die wir uns sonst noch so zu Gemüte führen, Dazwischen kurze Sprachnachrichten von unterwegs von uns. Ein Radieschen ohne Schweizer Musik, am 26. Dezember 2019, ab 20.00 Uhr.

Playlist vom 12.12.2019

Unser Radieschen-Mixtape 2019 ist veröffentlicht! Eine Playlist mit vielen aufgenommenen Live-Songs aus dem Jahr 2019 und einigem neuen Sound.

  1. Leoni Leoni - Music for My Plants
  2. Paradisco -  Escalator
  3. Eaglewow - Boy
  4. YRU - More For Us
  5. The Wise Fools - Caroline
  6. The Flying Tiger Claw - Lately
  7. Glauco Catalado - Miisa
  8. Lonesome Station - ... >

Playlist vom 31.10.2019

  1. Gina Été - Oak Tree
  2. Ja Ja Dickicht - Lights Out
  3. Clok Tiks - Visiteur de l'enfeer
  4. Scratches - Charon
  5. Pyrit - Spit it Out
  6. Lord Kesseli And The Drums - Melody of Immortality
  7. Zardt - Glimmering
  8. Mnevis - The Kids in Town
  9. Black Sea Dahu - Take Stock Of What I Have
  10. Concrete Jane - Johnny n'est pas mort
  11. Gonzo - Until We Silently Fail