Klangbecken
Slowly (Edit) - Son Lux
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Maisch!

Melissa L'Eplattenier
Maisch Gosteli
Der Dienstag Morgen

Tarcklist 18.2.20

Artist – Track

Karen Dalton – Something On Your Mind

Patti Smith Group – Ain’t It Strange

Dai Burger – New Everything

Khruangbin – Evan Finds the Third Room

Disclosure, Al Green – Feel Like I Do

Mildlife – The Gloves Don’t Bite (Mount Liberation Unlimited’s Re-edit for The Dancefloor)

Pekli Sarbach – Velöle

Pink Floyd – Bike

Kelly Finnigan – I Called You Back Baby

Tei Shi – Bassically

Beatrice Dillon – Workaround Two

Mhysa – before the world ends

Arp Frique – Kamajo

Pablo Nouvelle – Ewe Rono

Céu – Malemolencia

Elle Valenci – Perfect Blue

Young Fathers – I Heard

Free Level – Little Fox

Daif – Bitte Baby

Tierra Whack – Only Child

Frida – Bint El Kol

Pongo – Uwa

Baker Boy – Cool As Hell

Isabelle Brown – To Say Goodbye

Trash Kit – Horizon

30/70 – Drifting

Masta Ace feat Leschea – Bklyn Masala

Karate Boogaloo – Love, Need and Want You

Tracklist 11.2.20

Artist/ Track Jefferson Airplane / White Rabbit Ann Pebbles / Trouble, Heartaches & Sadness Bettye Swann / Till I Get It Right Ester Phillips / ... >

Tracklist 28.1.20

Artist / Track Willie Mitchell / Groovin' Booker T. & The MG's / Groovin' Shuggie Otis / Aht Uh Mi Hed Dynasty / Adventures In The Land Of ... >

Tracklist 14.1.20

Artist / Track Laraaji / All Of A Sudden Kim Jung Mi / Ganadarmabasa The Cleaners From Venus / Only A Shadow Dominique Dumont / Sans Cesse, Mon ... >

Tracklist 7.1.20

Artist / Track The Equatics / Where Is Love? The Sha La Das / Open My Eyes Incognito / Everybody Loves The Sunshine Free Nationals, JID, Kadhja ... >

Tracklist 17.12.19

Artist / Track Santana / Life Is Anew Crown Ruler Sound (Compilation by Jeremy Spellacy): - Mike Fabulous / Wang East Ezy & Isaac / Let Your ... >

Tracklist 3.12.19

Artist / Track Aaron Broomfield – I'm Gonna Miss Ya Goldroger – Wie leicht Chefket – Aufstehen Serious Klein, Amilli – Die for You (feat. ... >

Tracklist 26.11.19

Artist / Track Crystal Murray / Princess JGrrey / Dreaming Fool SAULT / Masterpiece Allah-Las / Star The Jay Vons / The World The Avalanches / ... >

Tracklist 19.11.19

Artist / Track Danit, Mose / Naturaleza Lido Pimienta / Humano (El Biho Remix) Ibeyi / Me Voy (feat Mala Rodriguez) John Holt / Never Never ... >