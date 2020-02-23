Tarcklist 18.2.20

Artist – Track
Karen Dalton – Something On Your Mind
Patti Smith Group – Ain’t It Strange
Dai Burger – New Everything
Khruangbin – Evan Finds the Third Room
Disclosure, Al Green – Feel Like I Do
Mildlife – The Gloves Don’t Bite (Mount Liberation Unlimited’s Re-edit for The Dancefloor)
Pekli Sarbach – Velöle
Pink Floyd – Bike
Kelly Finnigan – I Called You Back Baby
Tei Shi – Bassically
Beatrice Dillon – Workaround Two
Mhysa – before the world ends
Arp Frique – Kamajo
Pablo Nouvelle – Ewe Rono
Céu – Malemolencia
Elle Valenci – Perfect Blue
Young Fathers – I Heard
Free Level – Little Fox
Daif – Bitte Baby
Tierra Whack – Only Child
Frida – Bint El Kol
Pongo – Uwa
Baker Boy – Cool As Hell
Isabelle Brown – To Say Goodbye
Trash Kit – Horizon
30/70 – Drifting
Masta Ace feat Leschea – Bklyn Masala
Karate Boogaloo – Love, Need and Want You