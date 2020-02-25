Tracklist 25.2.20

Artist / Track
Art Farmer / Petit Belle
Joe Pass / A Time For Us
Amy Winehouse / Addicted
Saskwatch / Don’t Wanna Try
Skyfarmer, Skofi / Rosy Clouds
Kazy Lambist, Pongo / Work
Pongo / Uwa
Alicia Keys / In Common
Gavlyn / Perspectives
Sassy Black / I Be Bae
Sassy Black / Savvy Intellectual Bounce
Whodamanny / Dancing Ritual
The Verve / Bitter Sweet Symphony
Fatboy Slim / Praise You
La Banda De Martin / Mi Duenio
Girlhood / Keep On
Hippie Sabotage / Trust Nobody
Mia Morgan / Waveboy
D.A.F. / Co Co Pino
Gigi Atlantis / Wahala on the Rocks
Selebobo / Joana
Noname, Cam O’Bi, Raury / Diddy Bop (feat. Cam O’bi & Raury)
Jean & Trevor / Back Together
Radio 200000 / En Pulli
Agnes Obel / Riverside
LaRombe / You’re the Best (Alternate Version)
Karate Boogaloo / Marriage for All or None at All
Elvis Presley / Heartbreak Hotel
Nicola Cruz, Artéria FM, Salvador Araguaya, Spaniol / Folha de Jurema
Lipelis / What Is It?
Princess Nokia / Sugar Honey Ice Tea (S.H.I.T.)
Little Simz / 101 FM
<iframe src=“https://open.spotify.com/embed/playlist/7MehSyJOHl5NYnlmrLjJU3″ width=“300″ height=“380″ frameborder=“0″ allowtransparency=“true“ allow=“encrypted-media“></iframe>