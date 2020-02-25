Tracklist 25.2.20

Artist / Track

Art Farmer / Petit Belle

Joe Pass / A Time For Us

Amy Winehouse / Addicted

Saskwatch / Don’t Wanna Try

Skyfarmer, Skofi / Rosy Clouds

Kazy Lambist, Pongo / Work

Pongo / Uwa

Alicia Keys / In Common

Gavlyn / Perspectives

Sassy Black / I Be Bae

Sassy Black / Savvy Intellectual Bounce

Whodamanny / Dancing Ritual

The Verve / Bitter Sweet Symphony

Fatboy Slim / Praise You

La Banda De Martin / Mi Duenio

Girlhood / Keep On

Hippie Sabotage / Trust Nobody

Mia Morgan / Waveboy

D.A.F. / Co Co Pino

Gigi Atlantis / Wahala on the Rocks

Selebobo / Joana

Noname, Cam O’Bi, Raury / Diddy Bop (feat. Cam O’bi & Raury)

Jean & Trevor / Back Together

Radio 200000 / En Pulli

Agnes Obel / Riverside

LaRombe / You’re the Best (Alternate Version)

Karate Boogaloo / Marriage for All or None at All

Elvis Presley / Heartbreak Hotel

Nicola Cruz, Artéria FM, Salvador Araguaya, Spaniol / Folha de Jurema

Lipelis / What Is It?

Princess Nokia / Sugar Honey Ice Tea (S.H.I.T.)

Little Simz / 101 FM

<iframe src=“https://open.spotify.com/embed/playlist/7MehSyJOHl5NYnlmrLjJU3″ width=“300″ height=“380″ frameborder=“0″ allowtransparency=“true“ allow=“encrypted-media“></iframe>