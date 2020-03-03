159 Sendung 03.03.2020 Gespielte Lieder

01 Little Richard – Tutti Frutti(1955)

02 Funkdoobiest – Wopbabalubop(1993)

03 Beatles – A Hard Day’s Night(1964)

04 Bob Dylan – Like A Rolling Stone(1965)

05 The Who – My Generation(1966)

06 Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention – Wowie Zowie(1966)

07 Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention – I Ain’t Got No(1966) Heart((1966))

08 The Monks – Monk Chant(1966)

09 The Monks – I Hate You(1966)

10 The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Purple Haze(1967)

11 The Velvet Underground Sister Ray(1968)

12 Pink Floyd – Interstellar Overdrive(1967)