Klangbecken
We're All Saints - Mozes and the Firstborn
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Noëlle!

Melissa L'Eplattenier
Sendung

Der Dienstag Morgen

Tracklist 10.3.20

Artist – Track

Lady Wray – Piece of Me

Lee Fields & The Expressions – Honey Dove (Instrumental)

Saun & Starr – Sunshine (You’re Blowin‘ My Cool)

Minnie Riperton – Lovin‘ You

Thundercat – Dragonball Durag

Blood Orange featuring Toro y Moi – Dark & Handsome feat. Toro y Moi

Navy Blue – Higher Self

Ab-Soul, Mac Miller, Rapsody – The Law (feat. Mac Miller & Rapsody)

Johan Papaconstantino – J’aimerai

Rino Gaetano – Ma il cielo è sempre più blu (Extended Version)

Current Joys – A Different Age

Liaisons Dangereuses – Los Ninos Del Parque

P.N.G. – Cosmos

Grauzone – Der Weg Zu Zweit

Pantha du Prince – The Crown Territory

Allysha Joy – Know Your Power

Tiana Khasi – Meghalaya

Joy Denalane – Höchste Zeit

Homeboy Sandman – Name

Cloks Tik – Oh Eyes Melt

Jeans for Jesus – dans ta vie ensoleillée

Sirens Of Lesbos – Zeus

Mike Ladd;R.A.P. Ferreira – AN IDEA IS A WORK OF ART

Daryl Hall & John Oates – I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do)

Misc – Misctape, Vol. 1

SWIMS – Mayam

Tom Misch, Yussef Dayes – What Kinda Music

Grimes – 4ÆM

Dope Saint Jude – Grrrl Like

Gucci Mane&Doja Cat – Like That

Tracklist 3.3.20

Artist - Track Waak Waak Djungi – Mother, I'm Going Gordon Koang – Asylum Seeker Ozan Ata Canani – Alle Menschen dieser Erde Elektro Hafiz – ... >

Tracklist 25.2.20

Artist / Track Art Farmer / Petit Belle Joe Pass / A Time For Us Amy Winehouse / Addicted Saskwatch / Don't Wanna Try Skyfarmer, Skofi / Rosy ... >

Tarcklist 18.2.20

Artist - Track Karen Dalton – Something On Your Mind Patti Smith Group – Ain't It Strange Dai Burger – New Everything Khruangbin – Evan Finds the ... >

Tracklist 11.2.20

Artist/ Track Jefferson Airplane / White Rabbit Ann Pebbles / Trouble, Heartaches & Sadness Bettye Swann / Till I Get It Right Ester Phillips / ... >

Tracklist 28.1.20

Artist / Track Willie Mitchell / Groovin' Booker T. & The MG's / Groovin' Shuggie Otis / Aht Uh Mi Hed Dynasty / Adventures In The Land Of ... >

Tracklist 14.1.20

Artist / Track Laraaji / All Of A Sudden Kim Jung Mi / Ganadarmabasa The Cleaners From Venus / Only A Shadow Dominique Dumont / Sans Cesse, Mon ... >

Tracklist 7.1.20

Artist / Track The Equatics / Where Is Love? The Sha La Das / Open My Eyes Incognito / Everybody Loves The Sunshine Free Nationals, JID, Kadhja ... >

Tracklist 17.12.19

Artist / Track Santana / Life Is Anew Crown Ruler Sound (Compilation by Jeremy Spellacy): - Mike Fabulous / Wang East Ezy & Isaac / Let Your ... >