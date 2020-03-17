AbbAZappA
Über die Sendung

It’s Time for you… Du bist ein Musikfreak und hörst gerne guten Sound. Dann schalt dein Radio ein, hör „AbbAZappA“ und entdecke gute Musik von Blues, Beat, Rock über Pop, Soul, R’n’B, Folk und vieles mehr. Musik die du noch nie, oder schon lange nicht mehr gehört hast. Du erfährst dabei auch Anekdoten und Randinformationen zu den KünstlerInnen. Die Sendungen behandeln nicht ein einzelnes Thema, sondern bringen dir einen bunten Mix Musikgeschichte näher.

Vergiss für einen Moment den Alltag und sing mit, wenn deine Hammersongs gespielt werden. Radio Bern RaBe bringts! „AbbAZappA“… das ist genau deine Musiksendung, die nicht nur bei AbbA anfängt und bei ZappA (Frank) auch nicht aufhört.

Gotta be good! Die Welt der Musik zum an- und reinhören – moderiert von Hans Mayer.

Let the Music play! Jeden zweiten Dienstag von 20 bis 21 Uhr… yeah!

Sendungsmachende
Hans Mayer
Nächste Sendungen
  • Di, 31.3., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 14.4., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 28.4., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 12.5., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 26.5., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 9.6., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 23.6., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 7.7., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 21.7., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 4.8., 20:00 - 21:00
Abbazappa`s Playlist 17 März

Gespielte Lieder 160 Sendung 14.03.2020

Top of the Pop

01 The Kinks – Top of the Pops(1970)

02 Greg Demo – Cohen(CH 2012)

03 Greg Demo – Lisa Marie(CH 2020)

04 Nesta And The Blondes – Cubelles(CH 2020)

05 Kids of Adelaide – Seasons(2020)

06 Deerhoof – That Ain’t No Life To Me(2016)

07 Africa Express Feat. Gruff Rhys – Johannesburg- This Is The Moment(2019)

08 Edith Peters – This Is The Moment(1973)

09 Matt Boroff – Beautiful Machin(2020)

10 Abay – The Queen Is Dead(2016)

11 Pokey LaFarge – Fuck Me Up(2020)

12 Post Malone – Circles(2019)

13 Silverbacks – Sirens(2019)

14Tame Impala – Elephant(2012)

15 Wolfmother – Woman(2005)

16 Ozzy Osbourne Travis Scott – Take What You Want(2019)