Abbazappa`s Playlist 17 März

Gespielte Lieder 160 Sendung 14.03.2020

Top of the Pop

01 The Kinks – Top of the Pops(1970)

02 Greg Demo – Cohen(CH 2012)

03 Greg Demo – Lisa Marie(CH 2020)

04 Nesta And The Blondes – Cubelles(CH 2020)

05 Kids of Adelaide – Seasons(2020)

06 Deerhoof – That Ain’t No Life To Me(2016)

07 Africa Express Feat. Gruff Rhys – Johannesburg- This Is The Moment(2019)

08 Edith Peters – This Is The Moment(1973)

09 Matt Boroff – Beautiful Machin(2020)

10 Abay – The Queen Is Dead(2016)

11 Pokey LaFarge – Fuck Me Up(2020)

12 Post Malone – Circles(2019)

13 Silverbacks – Sirens(2019)

14Tame Impala – Elephant(2012)

15 Wolfmother – Woman(2005)

16 Ozzy Osbourne Travis Scott – Take What You Want(2019)