Abbazappa`s Playlist 17 März

Gespielte Lieder 160 Sendung 14.03.2020
Top of the Pop
01 The Kinks – Top of the Pops(1970)
02 Greg Demo – Cohen(CH 2012)
03 Greg Demo – Lisa Marie(CH 2020)
04 Nesta And The Blondes – Cubelles(CH 2020)
05 Kids of Adelaide – Seasons(2020)
06 Deerhoof – That Ain’t No Life To Me(2016)
07 Africa Express Feat. Gruff Rhys – Johannesburg- This Is The Moment(2019)
08 Edith Peters – This Is The Moment(1973)
09 Matt Boroff – Beautiful Machin(2020)
10 Abay – The Queen Is Dead(2016)
11 Pokey LaFarge – Fuck Me Up(2020)
12 Post Malone – Circles(2019)
13 Silverbacks – Sirens(2019)
14Tame Impala – Elephant(2012)
15 Wolfmother – Woman(2005)
16 Ozzy Osbourne Travis Scott – Take What You Want(2019)