RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Noëlle!

Melissa L'Eplattenier
  • Di, 31.3., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 7.4., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 14.4., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 21.4., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 28.4., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 5.5., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 12.5., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 19.5., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 26.5., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 2.6., 8:00 - 11:00
Der Dienstag Morgen

Tracklist 24.3.20

O Terno – Culpa

Nilufer Yanya – Keep On Calling

Hata – Isi – Wake Up Spring

Y-Bayani and Baby Naa & their Band of Enlightenment Reason and Love – Rehwe Mie Enyima

Ana Mazzotti – Cordão

La Bionda – One for You, One for Me

Faber – Nie wieder(Palma de Mallorca Edit)

Maribou State – Steal

Luusbuebe – Feerie

Yvonne Archer – Ain’t Nobody (12″ Mix)

Sapho – Le Train De Paris (Jura Soundsystem Edit)

113 – Chouf

Patrón Camarón – Baby Heilmi

Nativ – Sira

Girl Ray – Girl

KAROL G, Nicki Minaj – Tus

Bunny Michael – 888

Lolo Zouaï – Brooklyn Love

Madonna – Express Yourself

Los Bitchos – The Link Is About to Die

Gianna Nannini – Un’estate italiana

Kendrick Lamar – Alright

Tommy Genesis – Angelina

Migo & Buzz, Greis, Pit, Sophie – Rojava

Fat Freddy’s Drop – Wandering Eye

Dojo Cuts – Rome

Modern Talking – China In Her Eyes

Hallelujah Chicken Run Band – Kare Nanhasi

The Seven Ups – 17hr Trip

Dinah Washingtonn – Cry Me A River

Justin Timberlake – Cry Me A River

Alli Neumann – Hohes Fieber

Sophie Hunger – I Opened a Bar

Tracklist 10.3.20

Tracklist 3.3.20

Tracklist 25.2.20

Tarcklist 18.2.20

Tracklist 11.2.20

Tracklist 28.1.20

Tracklist 14.1.20

Tracklist 7.1.20

Tracklist 17.12.19

