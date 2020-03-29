Tracklist 24.3.20

Artist – Track
O Terno – Culpa
Nilufer Yanya – Keep On Calling
Hata – Isi – Wake Up Spring
Y-Bayani and Baby Naa & their Band of Enlightenment Reason and Love – Rehwe Mie Enyima
Ana Mazzotti – Cordão
La Bionda – One for You, One for Me
Faber – Nie wieder(Palma de Mallorca Edit)
Maribou State – Steal
Luusbuebe – Feerie
Yvonne Archer – Ain’t Nobody (12″ Mix)
Sapho – Le Train De Paris (Jura Soundsystem Edit)
113 – Chouf
Patrón Camarón – Baby Heilmi
Nativ – Sira
Girl Ray – Girl
KAROL G, Nicki Minaj – Tus
Bunny Michael – 888
Lolo Zouaï – Brooklyn Love
Madonna – Express Yourself
Los Bitchos – The Link Is About to Die
Gianna Nannini – Un’estate italiana
Kendrick Lamar – Alright
Tommy Genesis – Angelina
Migo & Buzz, Greis, Pit, Sophie – Rojava
Fat Freddy’s Drop – Wandering Eye
Dojo Cuts – Rome
Modern Talking – China In Her Eyes
Hallelujah Chicken Run Band – Kare Nanhasi
The Seven Ups – 17hr Trip
Dinah Washingtonn – Cry Me A River
Justin Timberlake – Cry Me A River
Alli Neumann – Hohes Fieber
Sophie Hunger – I Opened a Bar
<iframe src=“https://open.spotify.com/embed/playlist/4TzbwBES0WNBmq3Y2RZoUc“ width=“300″ height=“380″ frameborder=“0″ allowtransparency=“true“ allow=“encrypted-media“></iframe>