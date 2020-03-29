Tracklist 24.3.20

Artist – Track

O Terno – Culpa

Nilufer Yanya – Keep On Calling

Hata – Isi – Wake Up Spring

Y-Bayani and Baby Naa & their Band of Enlightenment Reason and Love – Rehwe Mie Enyima

Ana Mazzotti – Cordão

La Bionda – One for You, One for Me

Faber – Nie wieder(Palma de Mallorca Edit)

Maribou State – Steal

Luusbuebe – Feerie

Yvonne Archer – Ain’t Nobody (12″ Mix)

Sapho – Le Train De Paris (Jura Soundsystem Edit)

113 – Chouf

Patrón Camarón – Baby Heilmi

Nativ – Sira

Girl Ray – Girl

KAROL G, Nicki Minaj – Tus

Bunny Michael – 888

Lolo Zouaï – Brooklyn Love

Madonna – Express Yourself

Los Bitchos – The Link Is About to Die

Gianna Nannini – Un’estate italiana

Kendrick Lamar – Alright

Tommy Genesis – Angelina

Migo & Buzz, Greis, Pit, Sophie – Rojava

Fat Freddy’s Drop – Wandering Eye

Dojo Cuts – Rome

Modern Talking – China In Her Eyes

Hallelujah Chicken Run Band – Kare Nanhasi

The Seven Ups – 17hr Trip

Dinah Washingtonn – Cry Me A River

Justin Timberlake – Cry Me A River

Alli Neumann – Hohes Fieber

Sophie Hunger – I Opened a Bar

<iframe src=“https://open.spotify.com/embed/playlist/4TzbwBES0WNBmq3Y2RZoUc“ width=“300″ height=“380″ frameborder=“0″ allowtransparency=“true“ allow=“encrypted-media“></iframe>