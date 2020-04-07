Tracklist 6.4.20

Artist – Track

Molly Burch – To the Boys

Joesef – Loverboy

Marius Bear – Broken

Big Thief – Shark Smile

M.I.A. – Borders

Mala Rodríguez – Nanai

Lady Leshurr – Queen’s Speech 4

Jessie Reyez – Figures

U.S. Girls – 4 American Dollars

Blu & Exile – Dancing In The Rain

Helado Negro – Pais Nublado

Julia Jacklin – Don’t Know How To Keep Loving You

Unknown Mortal Orchestra – So Good at Being in Trouble

Teyana Taylor, Kanye West – Hurry

Nas&Lil Nas X – Rodeo

Steff la Cheffe – Gladiole

Black Sea Dahu – Take Stock Of What I Have

Portugal. The Man – So Young

Robyn – Call Your Girlfriend

Alli Neumann – Banditen

IDER – You’ve Got Your Whole Life Ahead Of You Baby

Rebecca Hatch – 2560

Maverick Sabre – Slow Down (feat. Jorja Smith) [Vintage Culture & Slow Motion Remix]

Baker Boy – Move

Zoufris Maracas – Et ta mère

The Brothers Johnson – Right On Time

Ohio Players – Love Rollercoaster

strongboi – strongboi

Tony Palkovic – Hoping for a Better World

Mavi Phoenix – Boys Toys

La Femme – Où va le monde

Lucio Battisti – Il Mio Canto Libero

Little Beaver – Get into the Party Life

Baby Consuelo – Todo Dia Era Dia De Índio

Lauryn Hill – To Zion (Album Version)

Ama Lou – NORTHSIDE

The Dead Brothers – Trust In Me

The Star Beams – We Did It

Peter King – Ajo