Don't Look at the Sun (Or You'll Go Blind) (Live) - Pond
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Noëlle!

Sendungsmachende
Melissa L'Eplattenier
Der Dienstag Morgen

Tracklist 6.4.20

Artist – Track

Molly Burch – To the Boys

Joesef – Loverboy

Marius Bear – Broken

Big Thief – Shark Smile

M.I.A. – Borders

Mala Rodríguez – Nanai

Lady Leshurr – Queen’s Speech 4

Jessie Reyez – Figures

U.S. Girls – 4 American Dollars

Blu & Exile – Dancing In The Rain

Helado Negro – Pais Nublado

Julia Jacklin – Don’t Know How To Keep Loving You

Unknown Mortal Orchestra – So Good at Being in Trouble

Teyana Taylor, Kanye West – Hurry

Nas&Lil Nas X – Rodeo

Steff la Cheffe – Gladiole

Black Sea Dahu – Take Stock Of What I Have

Portugal. The Man – So Young

Robyn – Call Your Girlfriend

Alli Neumann – Banditen

IDER – You’ve Got Your Whole Life Ahead Of You Baby

Rebecca Hatch – 2560

Maverick Sabre – Slow Down (feat. Jorja Smith) [Vintage Culture & Slow Motion Remix]

Baker Boy – Move

Zoufris Maracas – Et ta mère

The Brothers Johnson – Right On Time

Ohio Players – Love Rollercoaster

strongboi – strongboi

Tony Palkovic – Hoping for a Better World

Mavi Phoenix – Boys Toys

La Femme – Où va le monde

Lucio Battisti – Il Mio Canto Libero

Little Beaver – Get into the Party Life

Baby Consuelo – Todo Dia Era Dia De Índio

Lauryn Hill – To Zion (Album Version)

Ama Lou – NORTHSIDE

The Dead Brothers – Trust In Me

The Star Beams – We Did It

Peter King – Ajo

Tracklist 31.3.20

Artsist - Track Michael Kiwanuka – Hard To Say Goodbye Nathan Davis – Cecen Kizi Mustafa Ozkent – Dolana Ay Dolana Doug Carn – Suratal Ihklas ... >

Tracklist 24.3.20

Artist - Track O Terno – Culpa Nilufer Yanya – Keep On Calling Hata - Isi – Wake Up Spring Y-Bayani and Baby Naa & their Band of Enlightenment ... >

Tracklist 10.3.20

Artist - Track Lady Wray – Piece of Me Lee Fields & The Expressions – Honey Dove (Instrumental) Saun & Starr – Sunshine (You're Blowin' My ... >

Tracklist 3.3.20

Artist - Track Waak Waak Djungi – Mother, I'm Going Gordon Koang – Asylum Seeker Ozan Ata Canani – Alle Menschen dieser Erde Elektro Hafiz – ... >

Tracklist 25.2.20

Artist / Track Art Farmer / Petit Belle Joe Pass / A Time For Us Amy Winehouse / Addicted Saskwatch / Don't Wanna Try Skyfarmer, Skofi / Rosy ... >

Tarcklist 18.2.20

Artist - Track Karen Dalton – Something On Your Mind Patti Smith Group – Ain't It Strange Dai Burger – New Everything Khruangbin – Evan Finds the ... >

Tracklist 11.2.20

Artist/ Track Jefferson Airplane / White Rabbit Ann Pebbles / Trouble, Heartaches & Sadness Bettye Swann / Till I Get It Right Ester Phillips / ... >

Tracklist 28.1.20

Artist / Track Willie Mitchell / Groovin' Booker T. & The MG's / Groovin' Shuggie Otis / Aht Uh Mi Hed Dynasty / Adventures In The Land Of ... >

Tracklist 14.1.20

Artist / Track Laraaji / All Of A Sudden Kim Jung Mi / Ganadarmabasa The Cleaners From Venus / Only A Shadow Dominique Dumont / Sans Cesse, Mon ... >

Tracklist 7.1.20

Artist / Track The Equatics / Where Is Love? The Sha La Das / Open My Eyes Incognito / Everybody Loves The Sunshine Free Nationals, JID, Kadhja ... >