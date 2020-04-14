162 Sendung 14.04.2020 Playlist

162 Sendung 14.04.2020
Gespielte Lieder
01 Rainbow – Long Live Rock and Roll(1978)
02 Melidian – Ready to Rock(1989)
03 Ozzy Osbourne – Straight To Hell(2020)
04 Blue Murder- Itchycoo Park(1993)
05 John Sykes – Gates Of Hell(2018)
06 Van Halen – Eruption-You Really Got Me(1978)
07 Cactus – Let Me Swim(1970)
08 Avenged Sevenfold – Set Me Free(2020)
09 Wishbone Ash – We Stand as One(2020)
10 Jimi Hendrix – Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band(1967)
11 Marcus King- The Well(2020)
12 Marco Mendoza – Leah(2018)
13 Motörhead – Ace Of Spades(1980)