AbbAZappA
Über die Sendung

It’s Time for you… Du bist ein Musikfreak und hörst gerne guten Sound. Dann schalt dein Radio ein, hör „AbbAZappA“ und entdecke gute Musik von Blues, Beat, Rock über Pop, Soul, R’n’B, Folk und vieles mehr. Musik die du noch nie, oder schon lange nicht mehr gehört hast. Du erfährst dabei auch Anekdoten und Randinformationen zu den KünstlerInnen. Die Sendungen behandeln nicht ein einzelnes Thema, sondern bringen dir einen bunten Mix Musikgeschichte näher.

Vergiss für einen Moment den Alltag und sing mit, wenn deine Hammersongs gespielt werden. Radio Bern RaBe bringts! „AbbAZappA“… das ist genau deine Musiksendung, die nicht nur bei AbbA anfängt und bei ZappA (Frank) auch nicht aufhört.

Gotta be good! Die Welt der Musik zum an- und reinhören – moderiert von Hans Mayer.

Let the Music play! Jeden zweiten Dienstag von 20 bis 21 Uhr… yeah!

Sendungsmachende
Hans Mayer
Nächste Sendungen
  • Di, 28.4., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 12.5., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 26.5., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 9.6., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 23.6., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 7.7., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 21.7., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 4.8., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 18.8., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 1.9., 20:00 - 21:00
Sendungsportrait
Sendung

AbbAZappA

162 Sendung 14.04.2020 Playlist

162 Sendung 14.04.2020

Gespielte Lieder

01 Rainbow – Long Live Rock and Roll(1978)

02 Melidian – Ready to Rock(1989)

03 Ozzy Osbourne – Straight To Hell(2020)

04 Blue Murder- Itchycoo Park(1993)

05 John Sykes – Gates Of Hell(2018)

06 Van Halen – Eruption-You Really Got Me(1978)

07 Cactus – Let Me Swim(1970)

08 Avenged Sevenfold – Set Me Free(2020)

09 Wishbone Ash – We Stand as One(2020)

10 Jimi Hendrix – Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band(1967)

11 Marcus King- The Well(2020)

12 Marco Mendoza – Leah(2018)

13 Motörhead – Ace Of Spades(1980)