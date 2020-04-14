Tracklist 14.4.20

Artist – Track

Son Little – i’m a builder (outtake)

Sufjan Stevens – Mystery of Love

slenderbodies – senses

Tirzah – Holding On

K.I.D. – My Love Is On The Way

Jonwayne – Green Light

Soukey _

Alicia Keys – Underdog

Aaron Harris – Wanderlust

Rappek – Voando Baixo

Arlo Parks – Super Sad Generation

Bibio – Old Graffiti

Celeste/Gotts Street Park – Both Sides Of The Moon (Live)

Kaleta & Super Yamba Band – Mr. Diva

Ahmedou Ahmed Lowla – Khal Kar

Stahlberger – Schäbikon

Alizée – Moi… Lolita

The Marías – Clueless

The Psychedelic Furs – Love My Way

Chaka Demus – Murder She Wrote

Masta Ace – Good Ol Love

PABLO NOUVELLE – Jbel Sirwa

Fischermätteli Hood Gäng, Juan, Patrón Camarón – Esolution

Typewriter – X Over

Branko feat. Mr. Carmack & Nonku Phiri – Let Me Go

Thundercat – Innerstellar Love

Thundercat feat. Steve Lacy & Steve Arrington– Black Qualls

Kirill Tipo – Free Falling

Free Level – Little Fox

Benoit B – 2090′

Angelo Ioakimoglu – u220sax2

Mikis Theodorakis:

-1974 Erstes öffentliches Livekonzert im Stadion Karaiskakis in Athen

Chanto General:

-Algunas Bestias

-Voy A vivir

Joe Dassin – Et si tu n’existais pas

Mia Martini – Piccolo uomo

Rino Gaetano – Sfiorivano Le Viole

The Teskey Brothers – So Caught Up

Durand Jones & The Indications – Cruisin to the Park

Wyclef Jean – Something About Mary (Album Version)

Leoni Leoni – LSP

Musique Chienne – Arbre japonais

Farin Urlaub Racing Team – Pakistan