Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Noëlle!

Sendungsmachende
Melissa L'Eplattenier
Sendung

Der Dienstag Morgen

Tracklist 14.4.20

Artist – Track

Son Little – i’m a builder (outtake)

Sufjan Stevens – Mystery of Love

slenderbodies – senses

Tirzah – Holding On

K.I.D. – My Love Is On The Way

Jonwayne – Green Light

Soukey _

Alicia Keys – Underdog

Aaron Harris – Wanderlust

Rappek – Voando Baixo

Arlo Parks – Super Sad Generation

Bibio – Old Graffiti

Celeste/Gotts Street Park – Both Sides Of The Moon (Live)

Kaleta & Super Yamba Band – Mr. Diva

Ahmedou Ahmed Lowla – Khal Kar

Stahlberger – Schäbikon

Alizée – Moi… Lolita

The Marías – Clueless

The Psychedelic Furs – Love My Way

Chaka Demus – Murder She Wrote

Masta Ace – Good Ol Love

PABLO NOUVELLE – Jbel Sirwa

Fischermätteli Hood Gäng, Juan, Patrón Camarón – Esolution

Typewriter – X Over

Branko feat. Mr. Carmack & Nonku Phiri – Let Me Go 

Thundercat – Innerstellar Love

Thundercat feat. Steve Lacy & Steve Arrington– Black Qualls

Kirill Tipo – Free Falling

Free Level – Little Fox

Benoit B – 2090′

Angelo Ioakimoglu – u220sax2

Mikis Theodorakis:

-1974 Erstes öffentliches Livekonzert im Stadion Karaiskakis in Athen

Chanto General:

-Algunas Bestias

-Voy A vivir

Joe Dassin – Et si tu n’existais pas

Mia Martini – Piccolo uomo

Rino Gaetano – Sfiorivano Le Viole

The Teskey Brothers – So Caught Up

Durand Jones & The Indications – Cruisin to the Park

Wyclef Jean – Something About Mary (Album Version)

Leoni Leoni – LSP

Musique Chienne – Arbre japonais

Farin Urlaub Racing Team – Pakistan

Tracklist 6.4.20

Tracklist 6.4.20

Tracklist 31.3.20

Tracklist 31.3.20

Tracklist 24.3.20

Tracklist 24.3.20

Tracklist 10.3.20

Tracklist 10.3.20

Tracklist 3.3.20

Tracklist 3.3.20

Tracklist 25.2.20

Tracklist 25.2.20

Tarcklist 18.2.20

Tarcklist 18.2.20

Tracklist 11.2.20

Tracklist 11.2.20

Tracklist 28.1.20

Tracklist 28.1.20

Tracklist 14.1.20

Tracklist 14.1.20

Tracklist 7.1.20

Tracklist 7.1.20