Tracklist 14.4.20

Artist – Track
Son Little – i’m a builder (outtake)
Sufjan Stevens – Mystery of Love
slenderbodies – senses
Tirzah – Holding On
K.I.D. – My Love Is On The Way
Jonwayne – Green Light
Soukey _
Alicia Keys – Underdog
Aaron Harris – Wanderlust
Rappek – Voando Baixo
Arlo Parks – Super Sad Generation
Bibio – Old Graffiti
Celeste/Gotts Street Park – Both Sides Of The Moon (Live)
Kaleta & Super Yamba Band – Mr. Diva
Ahmedou Ahmed Lowla – Khal Kar
Stahlberger – Schäbikon
Alizée – Moi… Lolita
The Marías – Clueless
The Psychedelic Furs – Love My Way
Chaka Demus – Murder She Wrote
Masta Ace – Good Ol Love
PABLO NOUVELLE – Jbel Sirwa
Fischermätteli Hood Gäng, Juan, Patrón Camarón – Esolution
Typewriter – X Over
Branko feat. Mr. Carmack & Nonku Phiri – Let Me Go
Thundercat – Innerstellar Love
Thundercat feat. Steve Lacy & Steve Arrington– Black Qualls
Kirill Tipo – Free Falling
Free Level – Little Fox
Benoit B – 2090′
Angelo Ioakimoglu – u220sax2
Mikis Theodorakis:
-1974 Erstes öffentliches Livekonzert im Stadion Karaiskakis in Athen
Chanto General:
-Algunas Bestias
-Voy A vivir
Joe Dassin – Et si tu n’existais pas
Mia Martini – Piccolo uomo
Rino Gaetano – Sfiorivano Le Viole
The Teskey Brothers – So Caught Up
Durand Jones & The Indications – Cruisin to the Park
Wyclef Jean – Something About Mary (Album Version)
Leoni Leoni – LSP
Musique Chienne – Arbre japonais
Farin Urlaub Racing Team – Pakistan