No Fun, No Fun (Crookram Remix) - Ez A Divat
RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Noëlle!

Melissa L'Eplattenier
Nächste Sendungen
  • Di, 28.4., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 5.5., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 12.5., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 19.5., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 26.5., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 2.6., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 9.6., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 16.6., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 23.6., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 30.6., 8:00 - 11:00
Tracklist 21.20.20

John Clark – Picture Shows

The Tallest Man on Earth – The Dreamer

Busdriver, Milo, Anderson Paak – Worlds to Run (featuring Milo, Anderson Paak)

Ann Peebles – I Can’t Stand the Rain

CHARLES BRADLEY – Let Love Stand a Chance

POP ETC – Dreams

Bandolero – Paris Latino

Michael Kiwanuka – Cold Little Heart (Radio Edit)

Jimmy Ruffin – What Becomes Of The Broken Hearted?

Carole King – (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman

The Spinners – I’ll Be Around

Gloria Ann Taylor – Deep Inside of You

Elle King – Good Thing Gone

Ann Peebles – Until You Came Into My Life

Bee Gees – How Deep Is Your Love

Kinny, Diesler – Queen of Boredness

Frank Ocean – Super Rich Kids

Menahan Street Band, Charles Bradley – Heartaches and Pain

Irma Thomas – Straight From The Heart

Brenton Wood – Great Big Bundle Of Love

Aretha Franklin – A Change Is Gonna Come

Elvis Presley – Pocketful of Rainbows

Rob – Make It Fast, Make It Slow

The New Mastersounds – Shake It

Fulton Street – Told How to Walk

St. Moritz vol.5 – Nuits Blanches – How Long Do I Have to Wait For You?

Ebo Taylor – My Love and Music

Lord Echo – Thinking of You

Slim Young – Otan Hunu

Nazaré Pereira – La Marelle

Xtabay – Isomorfismo

Beyoncé – Lay Up Under Me

strongboi – honey thighs

Jay Jules – Tck

DyspOra – Power to the People

JK Group – Jazz Trip

Walter Verdin – De Zus Van Adeline (playback-mix), No. 7

DJ Python – Pia

Tracklist 14.4.20

Artist - Track Son Little – i'm a builder (outtake) Sufjan Stevens – Mystery of Love slenderbodies – senses Tirzah – Holding On K.I.D. – My ... >

Tracklist 6.4.20

Artist - Track Molly Burch – To the Boys Joesef – Loverboy Marius Bear – Broken Big Thief – Shark Smile M.I.A. – Borders Mala Rodríguez – ... >

Tracklist 31.3.20

Artsist - Track Michael Kiwanuka – Hard To Say Goodbye Nathan Davis – Cecen Kizi Mustafa Ozkent – Dolana Ay Dolana Doug Carn – Suratal Ihklas ... >

Tracklist 24.3.20

Artist - Track O Terno – Culpa Nilufer Yanya – Keep On Calling Hata - Isi – Wake Up Spring Y-Bayani and Baby Naa & their Band of Enlightenment ... >

Tracklist 10.3.20

Artist - Track Lady Wray – Piece of Me Lee Fields & The Expressions – Honey Dove (Instrumental) Saun & Starr – Sunshine (You're Blowin' My ... >

Tracklist 3.3.20

Artist - Track Waak Waak Djungi – Mother, I'm Going Gordon Koang – Asylum Seeker Ozan Ata Canani – Alle Menschen dieser Erde Elektro Hafiz – ... >

Tracklist 25.2.20

Artist / Track Art Farmer / Petit Belle Joe Pass / A Time For Us Amy Winehouse / Addicted Saskwatch / Don't Wanna Try Skyfarmer, Skofi / Rosy ... >

Tarcklist 18.2.20

Artist - Track Karen Dalton – Something On Your Mind Patti Smith Group – Ain't It Strange Dai Burger – New Everything Khruangbin – Evan Finds the ... >

Tracklist 11.2.20

Artist/ Track Jefferson Airplane / White Rabbit Ann Pebbles / Trouble, Heartaches & Sadness Bettye Swann / Till I Get It Right Ester Phillips / ... >

Tracklist 28.1.20

Artist / Track Willie Mitchell / Groovin' Booker T. & The MG's / Groovin' Shuggie Otis / Aht Uh Mi Hed Dynasty / Adventures In The Land Of ... >

Tracklist 14.1.20

Artist / Track Laraaji / All Of A Sudden Kim Jung Mi / Ganadarmabasa The Cleaners From Venus / Only A Shadow Dominique Dumont / Sans Cesse, Mon ... >