Tracklist 21.20.20

Artist / Track
John Clark – Picture Shows
The Tallest Man on Earth – The Dreamer
Busdriver, Milo, Anderson Paak – Worlds to Run (featuring Milo, Anderson Paak)
Ann Peebles – I Can’t Stand the Rain
CHARLES BRADLEY – Let Love Stand a Chance
POP ETC – Dreams
Bandolero – Paris Latino
Michael Kiwanuka – Cold Little Heart (Radio Edit)
Jimmy Ruffin – What Becomes Of The Broken Hearted?
Carole King – (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman
The Spinners – I’ll Be Around
Gloria Ann Taylor – Deep Inside of You
Elle King – Good Thing Gone
Ann Peebles – Until You Came Into My Life
Bee Gees – How Deep Is Your Love
Kinny, Diesler – Queen of Boredness
Frank Ocean – Super Rich Kids
Menahan Street Band, Charles Bradley – Heartaches and Pain
Irma Thomas – Straight From The Heart
Brenton Wood – Great Big Bundle Of Love
Aretha Franklin – A Change Is Gonna Come
Elvis Presley – Pocketful of Rainbows
Rob – Make It Fast, Make It Slow
The New Mastersounds – Shake It
Fulton Street – Told How to Walk
St. Moritz vol.5 – Nuits Blanches – How Long Do I Have to Wait For You?
Ebo Taylor – My Love and Music
Lord Echo – Thinking of You
Slim Young – Otan Hunu
Nazaré Pereira – La Marelle
Xtabay – Isomorfismo
Beyoncé – Lay Up Under Me
strongboi – honey thighs
Jay Jules – Tck
DyspOra – Power to the People
JK Group – Jazz Trip
Walter Verdin – De Zus Van Adeline (playback-mix), No. 7
DJ Python – Pia
Soul,