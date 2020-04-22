Tracklist 21.20.20

Artist / Track

John Clark – Picture Shows

The Tallest Man on Earth – The Dreamer

Busdriver, Milo, Anderson Paak – Worlds to Run (featuring Milo, Anderson Paak)

Ann Peebles – I Can’t Stand the Rain

CHARLES BRADLEY – Let Love Stand a Chance

POP ETC – Dreams

Bandolero – Paris Latino

Michael Kiwanuka – Cold Little Heart (Radio Edit)

Jimmy Ruffin – What Becomes Of The Broken Hearted?

Carole King – (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman

The Spinners – I’ll Be Around

Gloria Ann Taylor – Deep Inside of You

Elle King – Good Thing Gone

Ann Peebles – Until You Came Into My Life

Bee Gees – How Deep Is Your Love

Kinny, Diesler – Queen of Boredness

Frank Ocean – Super Rich Kids

Menahan Street Band, Charles Bradley – Heartaches and Pain

Irma Thomas – Straight From The Heart

Brenton Wood – Great Big Bundle Of Love

Aretha Franklin – A Change Is Gonna Come

Elvis Presley – Pocketful of Rainbows

Rob – Make It Fast, Make It Slow

The New Mastersounds – Shake It

Fulton Street – Told How to Walk

St. Moritz vol.5 – Nuits Blanches – How Long Do I Have to Wait For You?

Ebo Taylor – My Love and Music

Lord Echo – Thinking of You

Slim Young – Otan Hunu

Nazaré Pereira – La Marelle

Xtabay – Isomorfismo

Beyoncé – Lay Up Under Me

strongboi – honey thighs

Jay Jules – Tck

DyspOra – Power to the People

JK Group – Jazz Trip

Walter Verdin – De Zus Van Adeline (playback-mix), No. 7

DJ Python – Pia

