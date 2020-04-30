Klangbecken
Die Sendung mit Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund. Jeden zweiten Donnerstagabend zwischen 20.00 Uhr und 22.00 Uhr.

Playlist vom 30.04.2020

Das Radieschen bringt 5-Minuten-Sprachnachrichten von Kush K, Jessiquoi und Studeyeah und machen einen kleinen Ausblick auf das kommente Stage at Home.

  1. Chlyklass – Nümm Normau
  2. Lia Sells Fish – Breathe Easy
  3. Biandapid – Dew
  4. Jerry Spoon – Healing Roots
  5. Soukey – Tüüfuskreis
  6. Jessiquoi – The Addict
  7. Studeyeah – Basketball
  8. Big Zis – Au79
  9. Giulia Dabala – War Drums (m4music Demo of the Year insgesamt und in der Kategorie Pop)
  10. Yet No Yokai – Fahrenheit (m4music Demo of the Year in der Kategorie Rock)
  11. Casanora – Learn How to Fly This Dragon (m4music of the Year in der Kategorie Electronic)
  12. Claude – Nüt
  13. The Company of Men – Things That Don’t Have A Name
  14. Black Sea Dahu – Guinevere
  15. Kush K – Forever Only
  16. Kush K – Young Gun
  17. Monotronic – Kater (nur kurz)
  18. The Opposite – Boys Don’t Restrain
  19. King Pepe – Morn fallt us
Playlist vom 02.04.2020

  1. Gina Eté - Londres
  2. The Opposite - Chaperone
  3. Jasmin Albash - Leave
  4. Kimbo - Mir Egal
  5. Wolfman - Diamonds on Gold
  6. Namaka - Rainbow in Berlin
  7. Kush K - Forever Only
  8. Giant Moa - Talksleeping
  9. Tompaul - Wallawer
  10. Jerry Spoon - Sun
  11. Leoni Leoni - Langsam müed
  12. Abu - Ordinary
  13. Pierre Omer - Time Flies
  14. The Amber Unit - Kim
  15. The Night

The Opposite zu Gast im Radieschen

Am 5. März  waren The Opposite auf Besuch im Radieschen. Mit ihnen sprachen wir über ihre neue Platte "Welcome to the World", wie ihre Musik entsteht,

Playlist vom 23.01.2019

Eine Sendung mit Musik aus der Schweiz beider, ehm, aller Geschlechter. (At least we try ...).

  1. Calua - Get Away
  2. Puts Marie - A Quantum of Sun
  3. E-L-R - Glancing Limbs
  4. Velvet Two Stripes - Drinks
  5. Zayk - Kurt
  6. Evelinn Trouble - Monstrous
  7. Elvett - Whistleblower
  8. Wolfman - Mad Woman
  9. True - Made of Glass
  10. Jessiquoi - The Magician
  11. Jamie Wong-Li - Morphine
  12. Tommy

Keine Schweizer Musik …

... gibt es im allerletzten Radieschen dieses Jahres zu hören. Nein, keine Schweizer Musik. Was hören Andrea und Bäschtu für Musik, wenn sie gerade nicht Schweizer Musik hören?! Eben, andere Musik. In dieser allerletzten Sendung des Jahres 2019 hörst du eine kleine Auswahl der Musik, die wir uns sonst noch so zu Gemüte führen, Dazwischen kurze Sprachnachrichten von unterwegs von uns. Ein Radieschen ohne Schweizer Musik, am 26. Dezember 2019, ab 20.00 Uhr.