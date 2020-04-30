Playlist vom 30.04.2020

Das Radieschen bringt 5-Minuten-Sprachnachrichten von Kush K, Jessiquoi und Studeyeah und machen einen kleinen Ausblick auf das kommente Stage at Home.
- Chlyklass – Nümm Normau
- Lia Sells Fish – Breathe Easy
- Biandapid – Dew
- Jerry Spoon – Healing Roots
- Soukey – Tüüfuskreis
- Jessiquoi – The Addict
- Studeyeah – Basketball
- Big Zis – Au79
- Giulia Dabala – War Drums (m4music Demo of the Year insgesamt und in der Kategorie Pop)
- Yet No Yokai – Fahrenheit (m4music Demo of the Year in der Kategorie Rock)
- Casanora – Learn How to Fly This Dragon (m4music of the Year in der Kategorie Electronic)
- Claude – Nüt
- The Company of Men – Things That Don’t Have A Name
- Black Sea Dahu – Guinevere
- Kush K – Forever Only
- Kush K – Young Gun
- Monotronic – Kater (nur kurz)
- The Opposite – Boys Don’t Restrain
- King Pepe – Morn fallt us